Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gracie's Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Free pet microchips all October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
AMARILLO, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Mystery Surrounding Tri's Marketplace in Amarillo

Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
Mix 94.1

For Sale: Beautiful Barndo Outside Amarillo, Comes With Waterfall

Barndos. Some people love 'em, some people hate 'em, other people buy the heck out of them. This one, a lovely listing at 12581 Equestrian Trail, will certainly have a buyer soon. It's situated in a beautiful location, the gated community of River Falls. Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, I think $500,000 is a pretty good asking price.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

ECU set to open second Branch in Canyon

Education Credit Union is taking advantage of the growth in north Canyon with its second branch inside the city limits. On Monday, ECU will open its new Canyon Branch on the corner of FM 2590 (VFW Road) and Hunsley Road, directly north of Toot’n Totum. During the time of transition, the current 4th Avenue ECU branch office will be temporarily closed starting Monday (Oct. 3) for remodeling.
CANYON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews falls to undefeated Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs suffer a defeat against the undefeated Canyon Eagles. The Mustangs had two early fumbles that led to Canyon touchdowns. Andrews trailed 22-28 at halftime, but only scored once in the second half. Canyon went on to win 44-30. Andrews now falls to 4-2 ahead of their district opener […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com

WT A&M PD release info on terroristic threats

Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted an offense under a portion of the Texas Penal Code that outlines “Terroristic Threats.”
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators gave final approval Thursday for Xcel Energy to convert its Harrington Station electricity generating plant to burn natural gas instead of coal. The project north of Amarillo will require a large gas pipeline that will run about 20 miles. According to the order, the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
Amarillo, TX

