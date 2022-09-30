Read full article on original website
Amarillo Zoo set to host ‘Boo at the Zoo’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Zoo (AZ) announced “Boo at the Zoo” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. AZ states that admissions will end at 8:30 on the day of the event. According to the AZ Facebook post, tickets are priced at $6 per […]
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
KFDA
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
Free pet microchips all October
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
The Mystery Surrounding Tri’s Marketplace in Amarillo
Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
For Sale: Beautiful Barndo Outside Amarillo, Comes With Waterfall
Barndos. Some people love 'em, some people hate 'em, other people buy the heck out of them. This one, a lovely listing at 12581 Equestrian Trail, will certainly have a buyer soon. It's situated in a beautiful location, the gated community of River Falls. Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, I think $500,000 is a pretty good asking price.
KFDA
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
The Buc-ee’s Saga? Yeah, It Just Got a Bit More Interesting.
Lately, I've received several emails asking if we had any updates on Buc-ee's being built here in Amarillo. Well, I finally have SOME kind of update, but it may not be the update you're looking for, unfortunately. That said, it is definitely a very interesting development. The legal battle over...
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
WIN TICKETS: Amarillo Chamber Good Times Celebration BBQ
It's that time of year again to enjoy a ton of BBQ. The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce's 26th Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-off is coming up on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds. You can enjoy all the BBQ you can eat,...
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
canyonnews.com
ECU set to open second Branch in Canyon
Education Credit Union is taking advantage of the growth in north Canyon with its second branch inside the city limits. On Monday, ECU will open its new Canyon Branch on the corner of FM 2590 (VFW Road) and Hunsley Road, directly north of Toot’n Totum. During the time of transition, the current 4th Avenue ECU branch office will be temporarily closed starting Monday (Oct. 3) for remodeling.
everythinglubbock.com
Smriti Shring joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Smriti Shringi as an assistant professor of microbiology. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Shringi brings more than 15 years of academic and industry...
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews falls to undefeated Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs suffer a defeat against the undefeated Canyon Eagles. The Mustangs had two early fumbles that led to Canyon touchdowns. Andrews trailed 22-28 at halftime, but only scored once in the second half. Canyon went on to win 44-30. Andrews now falls to 4-2 ahead of their district opener […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
WT A&M PD release info on terroristic threats
Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted an offense under a portion of the Texas Penal Code that outlines “Terroristic Threats.”
KFDA
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
KFDA
Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators gave final approval Thursday for Xcel Energy to convert its Harrington Station electricity generating plant to burn natural gas instead of coal. The project north of Amarillo will require a large gas pipeline that will run about 20 miles. According to the order, the...
Amarillo Police investigate potential threat at high school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a rumor of a possible threat toward a high school in the area that occurred Friday morning. According to a news release from the department, school liaison officers at Caprock High School were made aware of a “possible threat via Snapchat.” While […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons vs West Texas A&M
Canyon, TEXAS (KOSA) - The UTPB Falcons faced the West Texas A&M Aggies. Look below for a more in-depth look on the highlights.
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Week 7
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A...
