NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Credit Suisse, Tesla, Myovant Sciences and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla dropped 5.7% in the premarket after announcing deliveries of over 343,000 vehicles during the third quarter. That number was a record high for Tesla and up 42% from a year ago, but below forecasts. ViaSat (VSAT) – ViaSat rallied 5.9% in premarket trading after the...
Why Kim Kardashian's $1.26 Million SEC Settlement Over Her Crypto Promo Matters—Especially for Millennial and Gen Z Investors
Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting a crypto asset without disclosing that she had been paid to do so. The charges against the billionaire influencer stem from a post she made in June 2021 promoting EthereumMax's crypto...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Warns Cryptocurrencies Could Threaten Safety of U.S. Economy
The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new report on digital assets Monday. The report outlined several recommendations to keep cryptocurrency and digital assets trading from destabilizing U.S. financial security. The council pushed for legislation providing for tighter oversight of crypto. The Treasury Department warned Monday that unregulated...
