AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council are accepting applications for the Citizen Oversight Board. City Council approved the creation of the Citizen Oversight Board Sept. 26. The creation of the ordinance was expedited following the June 27 police shooting of Jayland Walker, which sparked protests in Akron and brought national attention to the city and its police department. Eight officers fired dozens of times at Walker, 25, who was unarmed when he died.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO