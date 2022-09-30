Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
Solon council retains Kasimov as planning department consultant
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to retain the services of Frank Kasimov Consulting for the city’s planning department. On Monday (Oct. 3), council voted to extend the contracted services of Kasimov, a retired city planner who was hired as a consultant this summer, through Dec. 31.
Music in our midst and for a worthy cause: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The pandemic wreaked havoc on families and businesses, with many showing remarkable resilience nonetheless. But recovery takes time. Music, a universal language, has a palpable effect on the human nervous system, lifts spirits, brings people together. Music can be one tool for healing. And so can...
MetroHealth set to open new behavioral care hospital in Cleveland Heights: City Council recap
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City officials welcomed this weekend’s opening of the new Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Center on the MetroHealth Severance campus as a needed resource on a number of fronts. The $42 million project -- consisting of a new three-story, 79,000-square-foot building and 21,000 square feet of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beachwood will begin culling deer in partnership with Shaker Heights
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council narrowly approved legislation Monday (Oct. 3) that will have the city partnering with Shaker Heights on a deer management program. Shaker Heights has been culling deer for six years, using the services of Precision Wildlife Management, a firm established by former Shaker Heights police officer James Mariano.
A possible civil war in Cuyahoga County government over a toxic jail site: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. We’re talking about how rare the move...
Browns reporter Ashley Bastock advises high school students on the importance of persistence and versatility in pursuing a career
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Growing up, Ashley Bastock always had a passion for sports and writing. She played varsity women’s basketball at John Carroll University and volleyball in high school. However, her love for journalism, which she’s had since seventh grade, ultimately helped her become a Cleveland Browns beat reporter...
A ‘gentle giant’ is Citizen of the Year: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A wife’s persistence and persuasion helped the community honor a longtime volunteer dedicated to making Olmsted Falls a better place in which to live. Mary Jo Fazulak almost had to “drag” her husband, Ron, to Falls Day in the Park Sunday (Oct. 2.)
RELATED PEOPLE
Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
2 children die in Canton crash, school district offers counselors to students and staff
CANTON, Ohio — Two children have died following a weekend crash in Canton. It happened around 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue NW, according to information released by the Canton Police Department early Monday morning. Police say a Ford F550 had lost control, gone off...
Community is key at Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community engagement was the central theme of the Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication ceremony, held Saturday (Oct. 1) in the station’s new outdoor courtyard. A large, appreciative crowd listened as Mayor Matt Castelli, Police Chief Ed Tomba and other dignitaries expressed their gratitude to all...
Cuyahoga County officials threaten to sue other county officials over jail site: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve watched Cuyahoga County careen toward buying the toxic Transport Road site for $20 million, despite the two county executive candidates rejecting the plan. Now, the county prosecutor is considering suing if County Council doesn’t stop. In a twist, the prosecutor can’t represent himself, since he’s already representing the county executive and council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old building finds new life -- in a Chagrin Falls cemetery
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- It’s not every day that you see an old building traveling down the road. But that’s what passersby witnessed Friday (Sept. 30) when the old Chagrin Falls Savings and Loan structure was moved down South Franklin Street to Evergreen Hill Cemetery. Once at the...
City of Akron accepting applications for Citizen Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council are accepting applications for the Citizen Oversight Board. City Council approved the creation of the Citizen Oversight Board Sept. 26. The creation of the ordinance was expedited following the June 27 police shooting of Jayland Walker, which sparked protests in Akron and brought national attention to the city and its police department. Eight officers fired dozens of times at Walker, 25, who was unarmed when he died.
Given Cleveland schools CEO’s record, is it a mistake to let him resign?
What exactly is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb thinking by letting Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon resign (”Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with schools CEO Gordon,” editorial, Oct. 2) -- if, in fact, that is the case?. I can understand wanting to pick your own personnel...
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Canton’s football Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment lines up more financing
CANTON, Ohio - Two subsidiaries of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. have agreed to borrow up to $28.2 million to help construct two retail buildings on the resort’s Canton campus. The borrowings — which include a sale and leaseback of land — are another example of the...
Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler
HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
Avon Lake, North Ridgeville superintendents speak out about state report card results
AVON LAKE and NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- The superintendents of the Avon Lake and North Ridgeville Schools have responded to questions about how their districts did on the recent Ohio State Report Card. (Avon Schools did not reply to the questions in time for this story We will follow up with them.)
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0