Berea, OH

Cleveland.com

Solon council retains Kasimov as planning department consultant

SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to retain the services of Frank Kasimov Consulting for the city’s planning department. On Monday (Oct. 3), council voted to extend the contracted services of Kasimov, a retired city planner who was hired as a consultant this summer, through Dec. 31.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Music in our midst and for a worthy cause: Sun Messages

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The pandemic wreaked havoc on families and businesses, with many showing remarkable resilience nonetheless. But recovery takes time. Music, a universal language, has a palpable effect on the human nervous system, lifts spirits, brings people together. Music can be one tool for healing. And so can...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns reporter Ashley Bastock advises high school students on the importance of persistence and versatility in pursuing a career

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Growing up, Ashley Bastock always had a passion for sports and writing. She played varsity women’s basketball at John Carroll University and volleyball in high school. However, her love for journalism, which she’s had since seventh grade, ultimately helped her become a Cleveland Browns beat reporter...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County officials threaten to sue other county officials over jail site: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve watched Cuyahoga County careen toward buying the toxic Transport Road site for $20 million, despite the two county executive candidates rejecting the plan. Now, the county prosecutor is considering suing if County Council doesn’t stop. In a twist, the prosecutor can’t represent himself, since he’s already representing the county executive and council.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

City of Akron accepting applications for Citizen Oversight Board

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council are accepting applications for the Citizen Oversight Board. City Council approved the creation of the Citizen Oversight Board Sept. 26. The creation of the ordinance was expedited following the June 27 police shooting of Jayland Walker, which sparked protests in Akron and brought national attention to the city and its police department. Eight officers fired dozens of times at Walker, 25, who was unarmed when he died.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler

HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

