Elmira College holds 54th Octagon Fair
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira College hosted its annual Octagon Fair on Saturday, showcasing the school's dozens of student organizations and offering a family-friendly event for the community.
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
Horseheads takes care of business on homecoming night
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Horseheads beat Owego 35-12.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Cornell professor appears on Jeopardy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Appearing on Jeopardy was a bit of journey for Cornell’s Sam Wang. He appeared on last night’s episode, but the assistant professor of statistics and data science began the application process way back in December. Knowing that it could take 18 months to...
TEAM Tioga welcomes new member
The Tioga Economic Development and Planning Office recently welcomed and announced that Karen Warfle would fill the position of Office Specialist II. Warfle holds an Associate’s Degree in Applied Sciences and Business Marketing Management and Sales from SUNY Broome. She graduated with High Honors with a 4.0 GPA, and earned a place on the President’s List, according to a recent press release received by LeeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s Economic Development and Planning Director.
Dillingers in Binghamton Was Named After This Glamorized Gangster
“John Dillinger was a bad guy but people loved him because he was like the Robin Hood of gangsters.” This was recently said to me by one of the men who built the well-known Dillingers on Binghamton’s State Street. I was seated next to two gentlemen who designed...
Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior
SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
Broome County Parks Wants To See Your Best Fall Photo
Of the four seasons, my favorite by far is summer. Sure I don't mind late spring and early fall, although this fall so far has been cooler than I'd prefer. But we all have to agree that once the leaves begin to turn, fall is hands-down the best season in terms of beauty.
One Of America’s Most Popular Fall/Winter Destination Is Not Far From Binghamton
Just because it's the fall season, it doesn't mean we have to retreat to our homes, close up all the windows and settle in for months-long indoor living. There are plenty of outdoor activities to do. I for one, enjoy being outdoors as much as I can, and that's why...
Chemung County Office of Aging helping seniors combat loneliness
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Loneliness, social isolation, and anxiety can be hard and difficult challenges for members of the senior community. Luckily, members from the Chemung County Office of Aging have come up with ways for those individuals to cope with those challenges. Animatronic pets are seen as a way to provide company and comfort […]
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Third Times The Charm! This Nichols NY Inn Is The ‘Best Haunted Hotel’ In America
We are about a month away from Halloween and we are proud to announce that the best haunted hotel in the United States is in our backyard. After a couple of near misses, the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols hit #1. They took first place this year in the...
Apple Harvest Festival takes over downtown Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Celebrating four decades of fall festivities and kicking off New York Cider Week, the Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival returned to downtown during the first weekend of October. The 40th annual festival, sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank, took over the streets of Ithaca from September 30 to October 2, with apple growers, […]
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 1 & 2
(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers. Chemung County Fall Fest The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. […]
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Tompkins County Alcohol & Drug Detox Center in Lansing Opening this January
During a Tompkins County Legislature public safety committee meeting that took place on August 18 the Executive Director of the Tompkins County Alcohol & and Drug Council, Angela Sullivan, announced that the detox center in the Village of Lansing will open its doors to the public in January, 2023. The...
New York is Losing the War on Spotted Lanternflies
According to a report by Rachel Ramirez of CNN, despite New Yorkers' efforts to squash any spotted lanternfly they see, the invasive species is spreading throughout other portions of the Northeast. While the spotted lanternflies don't pose a direct threat to people, they're wreaking havoc on New York crops. They...
