ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Vestal, NY
Education
Binghamton, NY
Education
City
Vestal, NY
literock973.com

Cornell professor appears on Jeopardy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Appearing on Jeopardy was a bit of journey for Cornell’s Sam Wang. He appeared on last night’s episode, but the assistant professor of statistics and data science began the application process way back in December. Knowing that it could take 18 months to...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

TEAM Tioga welcomes new member

The Tioga Economic Development and Planning Office recently welcomed and announced that Karen Warfle would fill the position of Office Specialist II. Warfle holds an Associate’s Degree in Applied Sciences and Business Marketing Management and Sales from SUNY Broome. She graduated with High Honors with a 4.0 GPA, and earned a place on the President’s List, according to a recent press release received by LeeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s Economic Development and Planning Director.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ny Metro#Highschool#Vestal High School#The Binghamton Ny Metro#The Vestal High School#Windsor Central Schools#Owego Free Academy
WETM 18 News

Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
SPENCER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WETM 18 News

Apple Harvest Festival takes over downtown Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Celebrating four decades of fall festivities and kicking off New York Cider Week, the Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival returned to downtown during the first weekend of October. The 40th annual festival, sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank, took over the streets of Ithaca from September 30 to October 2, with apple growers, […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 1 & 2

(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers. Chemung County Fall Fest The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
KISS 104.1

New York is Losing the War on Spotted Lanternflies

According to a report by Rachel Ramirez of CNN, despite New Yorkers' efforts to squash any spotted lanternfly they see, the invasive species is spreading throughout other portions of the Northeast. While the spotted lanternflies don't pose a direct threat to people, they're wreaking havoc on New York crops. They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy