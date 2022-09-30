Read full article on original website
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
‘Werewolf by Night’s Laura Donnelly on Pushing Boundaries in the Marvel Studios Special Presentation
With director Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night arriving on Disney+ October 7th, I recently got to speak with Laura Donnelly about playing Elsa Bloodstone in the Marvel Studios special presentation. Werewolf by Night is about a secret cabal of monster hunters that meet up at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. The purpose of the meeting is to decide who will be their new leader and the one who will take possession of a powerful relic. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, Werewolf by Night explores a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also stars Gael García Bernal, Harriet Sansom Harris, Leonardo Nam, Kirk R. Thatcher, and Eugenie Bondurant.
'A Friend of the Family' Review: Jake Lacy Terrifies in an Unsettling Yet Understated True Crime Tale
If you’ve ever been to the city in Idaho that is Pocatello, there is much that begins to feel distinctly unnerving about the new true crime series Friend of the Family. This is not because production actually took place there though it does a fine enough job approximating the setting. Instead, it is because of how it turns the banality of the familiar into something unsettlingly unfamiliar. While there has already been a fairly comprehensive documentary about this true story, this fictionalized retelling manages to tread new ground as it takes us into one community to uncover horrifying and heart-wrenching results. For every narrative frustration we have or moments that foster exasperation with the actions of the characters, there is the nauseating knowledge that much of this did indeed happen.
'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Review: The Creeper Needs 23 Years of Recovery After Disgraceful Reboot
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn faced the colossal challenge of rebooting a somewhat controversial franchise. On the one hand, Reborn had to move away as far as it could from Jeepers Creeper creator Victor Salva, his history of pedophilia, and the uncomfortable sexual undertones of the Creeper. At the same time, Reborn had to please long-term fans of the franchise, who were anxiously waiting for the return to the form of the Creeper after the Jeepers Creepers 3 fiasco. As expected, this paradoxical ethos gets in the way of Reborn being a coherent experience, as it’s nigh impossible to deconstruct a franchise while still being faithful to its core elements. Surprisingly, that’s the least of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn's problems, as the franchise soft-reboot fails so spectacularly that no one will enjoy this dull and dumb movie.
Keanu Reeves May Direct Movie Adaptation Of His Own Comic 'BRZRKR' [Exclusive]
Hollywood legend Keanu Reeves is thinking about directing Netflix’s film adaptation of BRZRKR, a comic book about an immortal warrior fighting through the ages. Collider’s own Steven Weintraub sat down with BRZRKR writers and creators Reeves and Matt Kindt, as well as artist Ron Garney to discuss the franchise's future. During the interview, Reeves confessed that he hadn't read Mattson Tomlin’s script yet, but he is considering directing the adaption of his best-selling comic himself.
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
WandaVision’s Emma Caulfield Ford: I Have Multiple Sclerosis
Actress Emma Caulfield Ford, who played a bewitched woman in WandaVision and will reprise the role in the spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, has revealed that she secretly suffered with multiple sclerosis for years. The 49-year-old told Vanity Fair that in 2010 she “woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it.” An MRI showed she had MS, a complicated disease of the nervous system that afflicts nearly 1 million Americans. To keep the illness under wraps, Ford told people the side effects she was experiencing were an allergy to WD-40. “I didn’t want to give anyone the opportunity to not hire me,” she explained. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum says she decided to go public now because she is “so tired of not being honest” and wants to advocate for more research.Read it at Vanity Fair
Elizabeth Olsen on Filming "Embarrassing" MCU Scenes & Improvising With Paul Bettany
Marvel fans aren't oblivious to the flashy, candy-colored box-office titans that are the studio's bread and butter. These action-packed blockbusters are tasked with capturing the beloved essence of the campy '60s and '70s comic book heroes and giving them a modern flair that appeals to wider audiences. Likewise, the celebrities charged with bringing these superhumans from page to screen are also fully aware of the silliness, and likely more so. In an interview with Variety, actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, shared her experience playing a powerful reality-altering sorceress who deals in Chaos magic.
'The Walking Dead' Star Norman Reedus Joins Jeff Nichols' 'The Bikeriders'
Jeff Nichols' next feature film, The Bikeriders is already full of stars and yet it has succeeded in adding another celebrated name in the industry, Norman Reedus, the star of AMC's hit zombie series, The Walking Dead. Reedus now has what will be his first post-TWD film role as he prepares to bid farewell to the series which is in its final season and will ultimately end next month.
'See How They Run' Raises An Important Moral Question and Then Ignores It
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.Tom George's See How They Run is a self-deprecating take on the murder mystery genre that also satirizes the business of filmmaking and other storytelling. So it makes sense that the villain’s motivation would include a position on stories. But the particular choices the film makes in this regard bring up an interesting moral question about entertainment, only to unfairly dismiss the idea.
Next 'Spider-Man' Spin-off Movie 'El Muerto' Being Directed by Jonás Cuarón
Still in early development, Sony Pictures is gearing up for a wild box-office success with their newest Marvel-based film El Muerto. According to The Wrap, Mexican screenwriter and filmmaker Jonás Cuarón (Desierto) has boarded the project as director, with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, or Benito A Martínez Ocasio, attached to star in the titular role. The script for Sony's latest super installment is being penned by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Discusses Alicent's "Genuine Love" for Viserys
The latest episode of House of the Dragon had many noteworthy moments, but when Viserys told Alicent, “I am going to bed, Aemma”, fans were as bewildered as the in-universe characters. The King's (Paddy Considine) relationship with his young Queen has always been a point of discussion among fans, understandably so. In a new conversation with the Game of Thrones podcast, actor Olivia Cooke, who took over the role from Emily Carey, affirms that Alicent does love Viserys however the actor isn’t sure she “respects” him.
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
Tyrese Gibson Fights For His Life in 'The System' Trailer
Actors Tyrese Gibson and Terrence Howard are teaming up with the release of a new trailer for The System. This upcoming thriller film features plenty of action and talented performances from the movie's cast. The film is set to be released in theaters on October 28 and on digital on November 4.
Celebrities Can Live Forever Thanks to Technology, but Is That a Good Thing?
Two recent events have brought the future of celebrity appearances to light. Initial reports that Bruce Willis had sold his rights to a deepfake company, allowing his "digital twin" to appear in future projects, and confirmed reports that James Earl Jones’ signed over the rights to his voice recordings to an A.I. company to be used in future projects, including vocals for Darth Vader in Star Wars films and television series. While the reports about Willis are now denied by the actor, both reports showcase a fascinating move forward in technology, keeping beloved actors alive in future projects. A new Die Hard movie with a John McClane in his prime, or a Darth Vader series, for example. But is that a good thing? The short answer is no. However, the answer is more complex than a simple yes or no.
‘Frasier’ Revival Series With Kelsey Grammer Ordered at Paramount+
Those blues are calling again and Frasier will answer the call as a sequel has been announced on Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer is also set to return as the lovably pretentious psychiatrist. Deadline reports that the series revival has been greenlit by the streaming service, and will likely be given a...
Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon Had Drastically Different Reactions to a ‘Bourne’ Crossover Film
When Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon both toyed with the idea of a possible ‘Bourne’ crossover, their responses to it couldn’t have been any more different.
