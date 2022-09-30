Read full article on original website
Related
kksa-am.com
Goodfellow Names Fatal Stabbing Victim as Investigation Continues
Goodfellow officials have released the name of the Marine who. was fatally stabbed early Sunday. He was 28-year-old Sgt. Bryce. Rudisell. He was a fire instructor at the base’s fire training academy. As City law enforcement continues their investigation into the stabbing. the base is also coordinating with the...
kksa-am.com
SA Police to Host National Night Out – Oct. 4th
The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night. Out Tuesday evening at the San Angelo Stadium parking lot from. 4:30 to 7 pm. The aim of the free annual event is to enhance the. relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while. bringing back a true sense of community. Several...
kksa-am.com
Chamber State of the City Luncheon
The annual Chamber of Commerce State of the City monthly luncheon. will be Tuesday, October 18th, from 11:30 to 1 pm at the McNease. Convention Center. The luncheon will feature Mayor Brenda. Gunter and City Manager Daniel Valenzuela. Member Early Bird. Registration is open now through October 7th for 20...
kksa-am.com
ASU Fall Planetarium Shows Scheduled
The Angelo State University Planetarium will present 11 different. full-dome public astronomy shows during its fall 2022 schedule. beginning Wednesday (Oct. 5) in the Vincent Building at 2333. Vanderventer. The Planetarium shows will run on select. Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 17. All the shows are open...
Comments / 0