Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

Niles Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam

The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Teenager arrested for firing gun after exiting school bus

A teenager arrested for firing a gun after getting off a school bus in South Bend has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. According to an order from St. Joseph Probate Court, the teen admitted to dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the incident which happened in August in the area of Bulla and Huey Streets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
CBS News

2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
GARY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man. Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard but was just recently reported as missing. Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility. A teen who was arrested for firing gunshots after exiting a school bus in South Bend back in August has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. Updated: 44 minutes ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Change of plea hearing pushed back for woman charged in string of Elkhart County barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of helping to commit arson was expected to change her plea on Monday, but that hearing was reset. Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas are both facing eight felony charges in Elkhart County for a string of barn fires that happened from April to October of 2021. They’re also accused of trying to get Thomas’ 11-year-old child to start one of the fires.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Silver Alert declared for 26-year-old in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials have declared a statewide silver alert for Alicia Delacruz, who was last seen in Elkhart on October 2 around 4:10 p.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at around 5'1, 270...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision

A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Body recovered from Grand Beach identified

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Michigan last week. The body has been identified as 48-year-old Jason Ryno, of Joliet, IL. Ryno’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan around 12 p.m. last Monday, near the Village of Michiana in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
JOLIET, IL
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

