WNDU
Niles Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
abc57.com
Teen connected to shots fired incident after getting off bus ordered to Department of Correction facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A juvenile who was arrested following a shots fired incident near a South Bend school bus in August was ordered to an Indiana Department of Correction facility on September 27, according to a Dispositional Order by the St. Joseph Probate Court. The juvenile admitted to the...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam
The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
95.3 MNC
Teenager arrested for firing gun after exiting school bus
A teenager arrested for firing a gun after getting off a school bus in South Bend has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. According to an order from St. Joseph Probate Court, the teen admitted to dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the incident which happened in August in the area of Bulla and Huey Streets.
WNDU
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
95.3 MNC
Four people arrested, illegally possessed firearms confiscated by South Bend Police
Some South Bend Police Officers are credited with taking several illegally possessed firearms off the streets. One of the officers was on patrol, on Thursday, Sep. 29, when he spotted a vehicle with an unlawful headlight modification and a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The officer initiated...
CBS News
2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man. Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard but was just recently reported as missing. Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes...
One dead after shooting near Wildwood Ave
One person is dead after a shooting that happened near W Wildwood Ave.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
WNDU
Medical Moment: Hygiene
WNDU
Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility
WNDU
Change of plea hearing pushed back for woman charged in string of Elkhart County barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of helping to commit arson was expected to change her plea on Monday, but that hearing was reset. Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas are both facing eight felony charges in Elkhart County for a string of barn fires that happened from April to October of 2021. They’re also accused of trying to get Thomas’ 11-year-old child to start one of the fires.
abc57.com
Silver Alert declared for 26-year-old in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials have declared a statewide silver alert for Alicia Delacruz, who was last seen in Elkhart on October 2 around 4:10 p.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at around 5'1, 270...
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision
A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
WNDU
Body recovered from Grand Beach identified
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Michigan last week. The body has been identified as 48-year-old Jason Ryno, of Joliet, IL. Ryno’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan around 12 p.m. last Monday, near the Village of Michiana in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
