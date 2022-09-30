Read full article on original website
Collider
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Director John Lee Hancock on Whether or Not This is Horror
Mr. Harrigan's Phone is the latest film from writer/director John Lee Hancock. Based on the story of the same name written by Stephen King, from his collection titled If It Bleeds, the film follows Craig (Jaeden Martell), a high school kid in a small town, who is hired by a reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) to read aloud to him when his vision starts to go. The pair form a deep, unlikely friendship. When Craig comes into some money, he buys Mr. Harrigan the most coveted gift of the year: the brand-new iPhone. After some hesitance to the new toy, Mr. Harrigan grows attached to the device. So much so, that when he dies, he seems to maintain a ghostly connection with Craig through their iPhones. What follows is a tale of morality and mortality, all while coming of age.
Popculture
Cary Grant Biopic Set to Star 'Harry Potter' Actor in Lead Role
A movie based on the life of Hollywood icon Cary Grant is now in production, with Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs in the lead role. Simply titled Archie, the movie will be written by Jeff Pope, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated script for Philomena with Steve Coogan. ITV Studios is producing the film for its upcoming streaming service ITVX, with BritBox International.
‘Twilight’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Stars’ Love Lives
So in love! As Twilight fans supported various romantic relationships on screen, the cast of the hit vampire film series saw sparks fly off screen. After playing love interests in the 2008 film, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson quickly formed a connection that translated to the real world. In 2009, the costars started dating following […]
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’
With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
Collider
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
‘House of the Dragon’: Olivia Cooke Knows Why Alicent Resents Rhaenyra so Much, and She Has a Point
'House of the Dragon's new Alicent, Olivia Cooke, explains just how divided Alicent and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) became during the 10 year time jump.
msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’
Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
Marilyn Monroe Had Two Siblings –– Who Were They?
The '50s was the era when Marilyn Monroe became one of the most noteworthy actresses ever. She landed major films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953 and The Seven Year Itch in 1955. By the time the '60s came around though, things turned incredibly tragic. She passed away at the age of 36 — and there are endless conspiracies surrounding her untimely death.
‘The Lion King,’ ‘Dune’ Oscar-Winning Composer Hans Zimmer to be Celebrated With BBC Documentary
The life and work of Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning composer of “The Lion King” and “Dune: Part One,” will be celebrated in BBC Two documentary “Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel.” The 60-minute film looks back at Zimmer’s 40-year journey from post-war Germany to Hollywood royalty. It will seek to reveal the musical secrets of Zimmer over a career that includes scores for films “Rain Man,” “Pirates of The Caribbean,” “Gladiator,” “No Time To Die,” “The Dark Knight,” “Batman Begins” and “The Thin Red Line” plus the music he created for BBC Studios Natural History films, including “Planet Earth II,”...
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
Collider
Next 'Spider-Man' Spin-off Movie 'El Muerto' Being Directed by Jonás Cuarón
Still in early development, Sony Pictures is gearing up for a wild box-office success with their newest Marvel-based film El Muerto. According to The Wrap, Mexican screenwriter and filmmaker Jonás Cuarón (Desierto) has boarded the project as director, with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, or Benito A Martínez Ocasio, attached to star in the titular role. The script for Sony's latest super installment is being penned by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
Collider
Jacob Batalon Reveals His Reactions to That ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Ending [Exclusive]
It’s been almost a year since we watched Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, but we are all still thinking about that surprising ending in which Peter Parker (Tom Holland) gets erased from the entire world’s memory. The ending didn’t just hit fans hard, though, as star Jacob Batalon was also shocked when he first learned about No Way Home’s plans. In an exclusive interview with Collider's own Christina Radish for Reginald the Vampire, Batalon revealed how he reacted to No Way Home’s script while also teasing future MCU appearances.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 honors Penny and Garry Marshall in meta Easter Egg scene from original movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. You're not alone if you shrieked like Mary Sanderson watching the DuPont Stainmaster commercial on a 1993 TV set when Garry and Penny Marshall appeared on screen in Hocus Pocus 2. Director Anne Fletcher's long-awaited sequel to Kenny Ortega's spooky season...
Collider
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington & David O. Russell on Making 'Amsterdam'
Written and directed by David O. Russell and inspired by historical facts, Amsterdam follows best friends Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington) who, along with an unusually artistic nurse named Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), find themselves on an adventure in the 1930s that leads to them being at the center of a murder investigation. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Taylor Swift.
