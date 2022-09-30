ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nshoremag.com

Modern Meets Vintage at Lee & Co. in Amesbury

Do you perk up when you spot a patinaed pot? Do you dream of lounging on a vintage velvet chaise draped in estate gems? Maybe you’re more of a modern minimalist in search of a fresh-scented candle or simply looking for a creative hostess gift. We can’t wait for you to meet Lee Vose, the affable owner of Lee & Co., a new home and décor store in downtown Amesbury. A quick spin around the enchanting emporium uncovers a carefully curated collection of vintage, modern, farmhouse, industrial, and mid-century treasures.
AMESBURY, MA
foodgressing.com

Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022: Events, Things to Do

If you’re looking for things to do during Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022, you’re in the right place. During the month of October 2022, Salem, Massachusetts will celebrate its 40th Anniversary of Salem Haunted Happenings, the annual citywide event that attracts Halloween-lovers from around the world. To celebrate this...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Newburyport, MA
Society
Newburyport, MA
Government
City
Newburyport, MA
City
Amesbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Ipswich, MA
Government
City
Ipswich, MA
BC Heights

Cantonese Cuisine, and Then Some, at Ding’s Kitchen

Among the plentiful cafes, upscale eateries, and boutique shops decorating its streets, Newton Centre plays host to Ding’s Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant with a vast offering that stretches from traditional Cantonese delicacies to classic Chinese American dishes. Customers should not be deceived by the red awning that reads “Jumbo...
NEWTON, MA
Boston Globe

Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair

The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
TOPSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Art#Parade#Dance Troupe#Joppa Dance Co#Exit Dance Theater#The Actor S Studio
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Atlas Obscura

Wright's Tower

Spanning over five towns and cities, the Middlesex Fells Reservation is one of the most popular and largest state parks within the Greater Boston area. It provides a quiet and serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the big city, where visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, or letting their dogs run free in the off-leash areas. Within the reservation is a building that is built in honor of a prominent local citizen and provides a very scenic and panoramic view of the surrounding area.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Army
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Caught in Southie

Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors

It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy