Collider
‘Frasier’ Revival Series With Kelsey Grammer Ordered at Paramount+
Those blues are calling again and Frasier will answer the call as a sequel has been announced on Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer is also set to return as the lovably pretentious psychiatrist. Deadline reports that the series revival has been greenlit by the streaming service, and will likely be given a...
Collider
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
Collider
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
Collider
This Week in Horror: October 3 - October 9
Welcome to October! Are you scared yet? Well, you are about to be. The first week of the month is full of new titles of varying levels of frights. The lighter side includes a special from Solar Opposites, the new teen comedy series Reginald the Vampire, and Season 2 of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, however, is no laughing matter, and neither is the reboot of Hellraiser. Plus, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a special Marvel presentation, and Season 2 of Chucky.
Collider
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Collider
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Shows Otto Hightower on the Iron Throne
The seventh episode of House of the Dragon titled Driftmark has aired and the mess Westeros finds itself in only seems to be deepening. A proper debacle, is it not? The episode began with the somber funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) with all her family gathered around. Even the solemnity of a funeral didn’t mask the tension that exists between the warring parties in the family. As the episode progresses, Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) bonds with Vhagar but loses an eye which leads to a stand-off between his step-sister, Rhaenyra (Emma D’ Arcy and his mother, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
Collider
‘Werewolf by Night’s Laura Donnelly on Pushing Boundaries in the Marvel Studios Special Presentation
With director Michael Giacchino’s Werewolf by Night arriving on Disney+ October 7th, I recently got to speak with Laura Donnelly about playing Elsa Bloodstone in the Marvel Studios special presentation. Werewolf by Night is about a secret cabal of monster hunters that meet up at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. The purpose of the meeting is to decide who will be their new leader and the one who will take possession of a powerful relic. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, Werewolf by Night explores a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also stars Gael García Bernal, Harriet Sansom Harris, Leonardo Nam, Kirk R. Thatcher, and Eugenie Bondurant.
Collider
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Mckenna Grace Confirms Return for Sequel
It’s official! Mckenna Grace will be charging up her Proton Pack and taking on more vengeful spirits in the upcoming untitled sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The confirmation came from the actress herself via an interview with Comic Book during which she was discussing both the Afterlife follow up as well as her next project, Peacock’s dramatized true-crime series, Friend of the Family.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family' Review: Jake Lacy Terrifies in an Unsettling Yet Understated True Crime Tale
If you’ve ever been to the city in Idaho that is Pocatello, there is much that begins to feel distinctly unnerving about the new true crime series Friend of the Family. This is not because production actually took place there though it does a fine enough job approximating the setting. Instead, it is because of how it turns the banality of the familiar into something unsettlingly unfamiliar. While there has already been a fairly comprehensive documentary about this true story, this fictionalized retelling manages to tread new ground as it takes us into one community to uncover horrifying and heart-wrenching results. For every narrative frustration we have or moments that foster exasperation with the actions of the characters, there is the nauseating knowledge that much of this did indeed happen.
Collider
‘Armageddon Time’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
A biopic about a legendary personality tells you what their life was all about. But an autobiography delves deeper into what and how those people felt in their life’s journey. Before Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans opens in theaters everywhere, filmmaker James Gray will tell audiences a story of his adolescent years in Armageddon Time.
Collider
Celebrities Can Live Forever Thanks to Technology, but Is That a Good Thing?
Two recent events have brought the future of celebrity appearances to light. Initial reports that Bruce Willis had sold his rights to a deepfake company, allowing his "digital twin" to appear in future projects, and confirmed reports that James Earl Jones’ signed over the rights to his voice recordings to an A.I. company to be used in future projects, including vocals for Darth Vader in Star Wars films and television series. While the reports about Willis are now denied by the actor, both reports showcase a fascinating move forward in technology, keeping beloved actors alive in future projects. A new Die Hard movie with a John McClane in his prime, or a Darth Vader series, for example. But is that a good thing? The short answer is no. However, the answer is more complex than a simple yes or no.
Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon Had Drastically Different Reactions to a ‘Bourne’ Crossover Film
When Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon both toyed with the idea of a possible ‘Bourne’ crossover, their responses to it couldn’t have been any more different.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Collider
How To Watch 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Starring Shawn Mendes
Many of you are probably familiar with the children’s book series, Lyle, the Crocodile, which was first written in the 1960s by Bernard Waber. For generations, the story of a friendly crocodile living in New York City has delighted children across the country. Finally, this lovable crocodile is getting the movie treatment with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon who made a name for themselves with films like Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party are back with a new live-action/animated film adaptation. For anybody who can’t wait to see this reptile blast onto the screen, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new family comedy.
Collider
'Moonlighting' Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Teases "Big Announcement" This Wednesday
The creator of Moonlighting has taken to social media to raise speculation that a reboot of the 1980s comedy-drama may be in the works. Glenn Gordon Caron revealed on Twitter that he'd met up with Disney and a big announcement was coming will be made on Wednesday. Rumors about a...
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Discusses Alicent's "Genuine Love" for Viserys
The latest episode of House of the Dragon had many noteworthy moments, but when Viserys told Alicent, “I am going to bed, Aemma”, fans were as bewildered as the in-universe characters. The King's (Paddy Considine) relationship with his young Queen has always been a point of discussion among fans, understandably so. In a new conversation with the Game of Thrones podcast, actor Olivia Cooke, who took over the role from Emily Carey, affirms that Alicent does love Viserys however the actor isn’t sure she “respects” him.
Collider
Next 'Spider-Man' Spin-off Movie 'El Muerto' Being Directed by Jonás Cuarón
Still in early development, Sony Pictures is gearing up for a wild box-office success with their newest Marvel-based film El Muerto. According to The Wrap, Mexican screenwriter and filmmaker Jonás Cuarón (Desierto) has boarded the project as director, with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, or Benito A Martínez Ocasio, attached to star in the titular role. The script for Sony's latest super installment is being penned by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
Collider
'SNL': Miles Teller Challenges Men to 'Send Something Normal' on Instagram DM
Saturday Night Live is back and that's really how you know that fall is here. The hit comedy show returned for its 48th season and with it came a great episode for host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. One of the first sketches of the night poked fun at men with game show host, Halen Hardy (Teller). The idea is simple: Celebrity men get a DM from a woman on Instagram and they have to reply in a normal way. Which seems impossible given the group of celebrities they've collected to do so.
