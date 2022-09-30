Read full article on original website
What did the threat of a potential rail strike do to the freight market?
The potential for a labor strike by railroad workers was a serious threat to supply chains and the U.S. economy recently. That threat has largely come and gone as the unions have reached an initial agreement with the railroads, but that agreement is pending ratification from union members. Just the...
SONAR Sightings: Milwaukee reefer demand plunges; rates from China to US decline again into Q4
The highlights from Tuesday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
Hapag-Lloyd acquiring SAAM terminal operations in $1B deal
Hapag-Lloyd announced Tuesday it is making its first investment in the Americas through the $1 billion acquisition of the SM SAAM S.A. marine terminal and logistics businesses. The German ocean container shipping company is acquiring all of SAAM’s shares in 10 terminals as well as bonded warehouses and integrated logistics...
UK authorities clear GXO’s $1.3B acquisition of Clipper Logistics
GXO Logistics said on Tuesday that it has received regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of Clipper Logistics for a reported $1.3 billion. The cash and share deal was formally agreed to on May 24, but each company has been run independently since then pending final approval from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). That approval came Tuesday.
Borderlands: US challenging Mexico’s import ban corn
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: US challenging Mexico’s import ban on corn; Sprint Transport set to build new headquarters in Texas; FleetPride acquires Sam & Sons Truck Equipment; and Laredo border officers seize narcotics worth $11.5M.
Roadcheck results: Brakes and tires once again top the charts
The Roadcheck results are in: Tires and brakes once again sidelined more drivers than any other vehicle violation. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck, which took place over a 72-hour period in May, saw inspectors conduct 58,287 North American Standard Inspections, of which approximately 62% were Level I inspections and 21% were Level II.
J.B. Hunt adds transloading services in Seattle and Laredo
J.B. Hunt Transport Services continues to invest in its intermodal offering. On Monday, the company announced further expansion of its transloading network, this time adding locations in Tacoma, Washington, and Laredo, Texas. The site in Laredo is already operational and the facility in Tacoma, serving the port there and in...
Transportation market loosened as September progressed
Transportation capacity increased for a sixth consecutive month in September with prices falling for a third straight time, according to data released Tuesday. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), which is produced using responses from a monthly survey measuring supply chain activity, showed the transportation capacity subindex jumped 7.5 percentage points to 71.8 in the recent month. This was the second-highest level recorded in the six-year history of the data set and 48 points higher than the mark recorded two years ago when the economy was emerging from COVID lockdowns.
Trinity, GATX reach $1.8B railcar supply agreement
Trinity Rail Group and GATX have entered into a $1.8 billion long-term railcar supply agreement, both parties announced Monday. The agreement calls for Trinity Rail Group, a subsidiary of Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN), to supply railcar lessor GATX (NYSE: GATX) with a mix of 15,000 newly built tank and freight railcars over six years.
Different mission, same challenges for public sector CPOs
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The U.S. Air Force has a major footprint in cities and towns across the United States. It also spends a great deal of money on what it calls “micro-purchase spending,” or spending on supplies on a base-by-base level. At nearly $2 billion annually, this micro-purchase spending could provide a major boost to communities that support the nation’s military.
Lone Star Dedicated ceasing operations
David Magarin, president and owner of Lone Star Dedicated, confirmed Monday that he’s shutting down the trucking company, which hauls refrigerated food nationwide, this month. The company’s nearly 90 drivers were notified Friday that the carrier would be closing its doors after 12 years in business. Lone Star...
Benchmark diesel price down again as futures markets turn up over OPEC+
For the 14th time in the past 15 weeks, the benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges declined. And in what seems to be almost a pattern recently, that price published Monday went in a different direction than the broader market moves of the same day.
LNG shipping rates ‘shooting for the stars’ at $500,000 per day
On Sept. 26, Pareto analyst Eirik Haavaldsen predicted that liquefied natural gas shipping rates could top $1 million per day in the fourth quarter. At least some deals are already halfway there, according to a report on Monday. Paying a million a day may sound crazy. But it all comes...
S. Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of the blast and subsequent fire led many in...
ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas
ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release. The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent...
Hi-Fi Visibility helps improve supply chain efficiency
There is a lack of in-depth, data-driven visibility tools in the logistics industry today, according to Mitch Violett, senior director of product management at Convoy. “[Visibility] is widely known but not talked about enough,” Violett said. “There is an information imbalance across all the players — shippers, carriers, facilities and brokers. They typically all have varying levels of information as it is happening at any given time in any given shipment.”
Train dispatchers union ratifies labor agreement
Members of the American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA) have ratified the labor contract with the freight railroads, joining three other unions that have already done so. The new labor deal covers those working on the Belt Railway of Chicago, BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B), Conrail, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), Indiana Harbor Belt, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and CN (NYSE: CNI) subsidiary Wisconsin Central.
Cathay Pacific lowers cargo expectations for holiday shipping season
Cathay Pacific is reportedly in discussions with Boeing and Airbus about a potential order for up to six next-generation freighters to expand and replenish its fleet of 20 747 cargo jets while telegraphing it expects the peak holiday shipping season to be much quieter than in 2021, or some other years.
DHL partners with BigCommerce on B2B and B2C delivery
When one of the largest shippers on the planet partners with one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the world, it’s worth paying attention. On Tuesday, international shipper DHL (OCTUS: DPSGY) and e-commerce firm BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) announced a partnership that will grant BigCommerce merchants access to the DHL Express delivery network.
Flight attendants’ legal win in California could impact air cargo
WASHINGTON — A cargo industry official is calling on Congress to guard against state interference in airfreight operations following a recent court ruling in favor of California-based flight attendants at Alaska Airlines. The U.S. Supreme Court last summer refused to hear Alaska Airlines’ appeal of a lower court ruling...
