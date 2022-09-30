Full coverage of Hurricane Ian, Betty White’s belongings up for auction, and more top news from the past week

President Biden on Thursday will travel to New York and New Jersey to promote his economic agenda and make two fundraising stops ahead of the midterm elections. He will first travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he will visit tech company IBM’s campus. He will deliver remarks on his economic agenda, which will include creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and promoting manufacturing in America, according to the White House.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO