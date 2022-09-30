Read full article on original website
What Is Harly Malware on the Google Play Store?
It's a common misconception that if you exclusively use Google's Play store to install apps onto your Android phone, the company will keep you safe from criminals and scammers who are desperate to steal your money. The reality is that, while it's possible for Google to check the behavior of all Play Store apps, it doesn't. Millions of devices could be affected by malware.
What Is the Dipladoks.org Redirect Malware? How to Remove It on Windows
When Windows starts, does your browser automatically tries to open Dipladoks.org, which starts showing you suspicious pop-ups and ads or redirects to other suspicious websites? There are two main reasons for this: either your browser has been infected, or malicious adware has been automatically installed on your computer. The question is, how?
How to Create and Edit Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs is a versatile platform that offers a wide range of features for users, where inserting tables is just one of the many things you can execute on Google Docs. Thanks to the tables feature, Google Docs is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to analyze, create well-designed documents, or perform data visualizations. Here, in this guide, you'll find how to create and edit tables in Google Docs so that you can keep your data organized and easy to read. Let’s find out how!
How to Create a Throwaway Account on Reddit
Hundreds of millions of people use Reddit monthly to post and share content. Some of them choose to use their real names, a nickname, or a moniker as username. Some who use their real names, email addresses, or other personally identifiable information do so to harmonize their profiles across platforms. This can make them easier to find, follow, and connect with.
Is the Taskbar Not Auto-Hiding on Windows? Try These Fixes
Windows gives you the option to hide the taskbar automatically when you’re not using it. This not only frees up screen space but also gives your desktop a minimalist appearance. The problem arises when the Windows taskbar fails to hide automatically. If you’ve been bugged by a similar issue...
What Is PureOS? A Look at Purism's OS for Laptops and Phones
When you purchase a Librem laptop or phone from Purism, you will come to find that the device ships with an operating system known as PureOS. Chances are, unless you're already a Linux user, you've probably never heard of PureOS. Even those of us familiar with Linux may not know what sets this version apart from the others. So, what exactly is PureOS?
What Is the fltmgr.sys Stop Code? Here's How to Fix It on Windows 10 & 11
The fItmgr.sys file, also known as the Microsoft File system Filter Manager file responsible for making sure that the data on the hard drives is readable and accurate. If your operating system fails to read the data on your hard drive because of an issue with the fItmr.sys file, you may encounter a Bluescreen of Death (BSOD) that lists fItmr.sys as the culprit.
How to Unblur the Sign-In Screen and Enjoy the View on Windows 10 and 11
As a Windows user, you'd probably be signing in to your PC a few times every day. It's the beginning of working, connecting, enjoying, or achieving whatever you want in your computing lifestyle. And if the fuzzy sign-in screen doesn't seem like a good start, there are ways you can...
How to Turn Off Your MacBook's Screen: 3 Methods
While closing your MacBook's lid or shutting it down might be a more straightforward way to put it to sleep or end your session, there are ways you can idly extend your productivity by leaving your laptop running in the background with the display off. Here, we'll teach you how...
5 Ways to Turn Sticky Keys On or Off on Windows 11
You might be aware that Windows has inbuilt accessibility features. They make the computer easier to see, hear, use, and personalize for persons with impairments or special abilities. One such feature is Sticky Keys which makes your PC keyboard easier to use. If you or a loved one would want...
How to Find Songs in Deezer by Humming
Have you ever had a song stuck in your head, and you desperately want to find it but can't get yourself to remember the title of the song?. Nothing is more frustrating than knowing the melody of a song and trying to remember it by guessing the song title, only to give up in the end. Fortunately, Deezer allows you to find songs by humming or by singing.
How to Apply Filters In Windows 11/10 Games With GeForce Experience
All games include at least a few display settings with which to configure graphics. However, such settings are usually limited to adjusting the graphical quality. In-game graphics tabs don’t include options for applying filters that change the visual appearance of their games. GeForce Experience is gaming optimization software you...
Make Room for Matter: The Important Smart Home Protocol Officially Arrives
The smart home space is poised to get even better with the official launch of an important standard. In a blog post, the Connectivity Standards Alliance has officially announced the release of the Matter 1.0 specification and the launch of a product certification program. The SDK and open-source reference design are also complete.
How to Remove Activation Lock on iPhone Without Previous Owner
The iPhone 14 was just released, which means that the second-hand market is brimming with older iPhone models, much as it happens after every new Apple release. Well, if you end up buying one of these iPhones and find out that it's stuck in iCloud Activation Lock, you need to figure out a way to use the phone. Thankfully, there are ways to remove the activation lock without the previous owner's help.
How to Resolve the “Your Computer Is Low on Memory” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Some users have spoken in troubleshooting forums about a “Your computer is low on memory” error that can arise in Windows 11/10. This error message randomly and regularly pops up for some users who need to fix it. It means a PC is low on RAM (Random Access Memory).
Google Showcases New Nest Doorbell Wired, Nest Wifi Pro, and Home App Updates
Google’s Nest line of smart home products is taking a step up with two additions. We’ll fill you in on all the new products. A New Google Nest Doorbell Wired and Nest WiFi Pro. Google unveiled the new Nest Doorbell Wired and Nest WiFi Pro in a blog...
How to Set the Network Profile Type to Public or Private on Windows
By default, all Wi-Fi networks on Windows are treated as public networks. However, you can always change the network profile type from public to private (and vice-versa). Windows lets you set the network profile type for each network separately. We'll walk you through four different methods for changing the network profile type on Windows. But first, let’s quickly understand the difference between a public and a private network on Windows.
Chrome 106 Has Arrived: What's New in the Update?
As announced on September 27, Google Chrome has released yet another update. As part of Google Chrome's four-week release cycle of updates to give you a better browsing experience, version 106 is now available. At the moment, the new features in Google Chrome 106 are hidden behind experimental flags, and...
Where Are the Blue Screen of Death Log Files Located in Windows? Here's How to Read Them
When your computer crashes and you face a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), your system saves the details of the crash as a BSOD log, in a pre-defined location in Windows. This information gives you details about when the crash happened, what caused it, and sometimes even what to do to fix the problem.
6 Ways to Fix a Windows Device That’s Stuck in Hibernate or Sleep Mode
You’re using your Windows device and then decide to take a break. So, you put the device into the “sleep” or “hibernate” mode. But now, the device is suddenly stuck, and your screen is blank! No matter which button you press, nothing happens. And even when you click your mouse, the screen won’t turn on.
