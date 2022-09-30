Read full article on original website
MORNING CONVERSATION 10.4.22
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman talks about a special tribute to firefighters happening Wednesday morning on the steps of the courthouse. Click here to download for later listening: 830 10 4 22.
ROSEBURG HAS TIME CAPSULE CEREMONY
Roseburg had a time capsule ceremony in front of City Hall Monday morning, as the city celebrates its 150th birthday. A crowd of about fifty people gathered at 9:00 a.m. Douglas County Historical Society Vice-President Dale Greenley shared information about the community’s history with those attending. Mayor Larry Rich...
ROSEBURG TURNS 150 YEARS OLD MONDAY
The City of Roseburg is turning 150 years old Monday. It was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly October 3, 1872, just thirteen years after Oregon became a state. Roseburg is named for settler Aaron Rose who established a homestead in the current city limits in 1851. Rose constructed the first building in the community. The rough structure was used as a store, roadside inn and tavern for many years. Roseburg was first known as Deer Creek because it was at the confluence of the South Umpqua River and Deer Creek.
BLOCKTOBER FEST HAPPENING SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG
Blocktober Fest is happening Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in downtown Roseburg. It’s part of the celebration of the city’s 150th birthday, which was officially on Monday. Presented by NeighborWorks Umpqua, it will feature art, music, makers, food, drink, and family fun. The main stage lineup...
SHARE AND PRESERVE ROSEBURG 150 PHOTOS
As Roseburg turns 150 years old on Monday, staff with the City of Roseburg are inviting those celebrating at Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events throughout October to share their photos and help preserve memories. Staff collaborated to create a way to submit photos for six events, including the Roseburg 150 Party...
ROSEBURG CITY RECORDER NAMED “RECORDER OF THE YEAR”
On Thursday, Roseburg Assistant City Manager/ City Recorder Amy Sowa was named “2022 Recorder of the Year”, by the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders. A City release said Sowa received the award at the OAMR Annual Conference banquet in Newport. She became city recorder in April 2018 and was named assistant city manager/city recorder in March 2021.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 10.3.22
On Roseburg’s 150th birthday, Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger and Mayor Larry Rich share their thoughts about the community and their experiences here. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 10 3 2022.
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
AUDUBON TO LEARN ABOUT THE SECRET WORLD OF WILDLIFE CRIME
Umpqua Valley Audubon will host Pepper Trail when he presents a program titled, “The secret world of wildlife crime” on October 12th. A release said as the ornithologist at the National Fish and Wildlife Forensic Lab in Ashland for over twenty years, Trail has seen it all. That includes carved hornbill skulls to Harpy Eagle headdresses, to oil-covered roadrunners to hummingbird love charms.
KDRV
Coats for Kids: Coat donations needed now more than ever
MEDFORD, Ore-- With colder temperatures around the corner, having a coat to keep warm is important, now more than ever, especially for children. "This year in particular, the cost of everything seems to be so high," said Jessica King, an Assistant Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley.
PROGRESS CONTINUES ON ANDERSON BUTTE FIRE
Progress continues on the Anderson Butte Fire seven miles south of Jacksonville. Natalie Weber of the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District said containment lines held on Monday and firefighters made significant progress mopping up, reaching 60 percent completion. The 25.5-acre fire is on Bureau of Land Management land.
KDRV
Community response strong to Josephine County animal neglect case
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A case of animal neglect is generating a case of community response in support of the County's animal shelter. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel shared an update today about how "rescued animals from our search warrants involving Pawsitive K9 Solutions are doing. It looks like the Shelter has been super busy -- and super supported."
Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire
High-tech is a big part of firefighting in the 21st Century, from drones to automated detection cameras. But a less advanced piece of equipment -- a fire train -- is helping crews working to contain the 2-month-old Cedar Creek Fire that has grown to nearly 121,000 acres. The post Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
Youth crews help protect homes from wildfire thanks to state-funded training
Lindsay Nava hauled branches up a long wooded driveway near Grants Pass under the burning midday sun on Tuesday. Her blonde hair, tucked into braids and bound back with a bandana, poked out from underneath her orange hard hat while she felled trees and limbs, building a pile to turn into wood chips.
PRESCRIBED PASTURE BURNS HAPPENING THIS WEEK
Prescribed pasture burns are happening this week around the Umpqua Valley. Information from the Douglas Forest Protective Association said smoke may be visible from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. while the burns take place in these areas:. *Tuesday on Sunshine Road. *Friday on Quail Lane. *Saturday on Melqua Road. For...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Incomplete 911 call prompts officers to find an unresponsive man at 2 am
Cottage Grove, OR October 3 - On September 29, 2022 at about 2:30 am, the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Main Street in Cottage Grove in response to an incomplete 911 call from a resident. The caller was very hard to understand but the Cottage Grove Police Dispatcher was able to determine it was a possible medical emergency and felt the caller was trying to request medical assistance. The dispatcher immediately sent Cottage Grove police officers who requested medics respond and stand by until the scene was determined to be safe.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
KDRV
Arraignment for Grants Pass animal abuse suspect canceled
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business, Pawsitive K9 Solutions and at his residence, was originally scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Monday. However, per his attorney’s request, the arraignment was canceled and has yet to be rescheduled.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
DFPA REMINDS HUNTERS THAT FIRE SEASON CONTINUES
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association are reminding hunters that fire season continues. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the big opening weekend for deer tags is here and the weather is warming up. Pope said conditions look ideal for everyone that is heading out and setting up camp.
