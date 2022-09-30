ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Special Education Disparities Persist in FCPS — “Students with disabilities in Fairfax County Public Schools perform substantially lower than their peers on standardized tests and face significantly higher rates of extended suspensions and expulsions, according to a new report on the school division’s special education program.” [DCist]
Fairfax County must pay MWAA another $40M for Silver Line Phase II

With the Silver Line Phase II opening still in flux, Fairfax County is being asked to pay another $40 million. At its transportation committee meeting on Friday (Sept. 30), the Board of Supervisors got an update on the ramifications of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) agreeing in July to increase the budget for the Silver Line extension by $250 million.
New Mexican restaurant reportedly in works for Leesburg

It looks like we know what new tenant will be taking over a couple of vacant storefronts along Fort Evans Road NE in Leesburg. According to several sources, it’s a Mexican restaurant called El Ranchero. The spot we’re talking about is in the same small retail plaza with Hobby...
Alexandria’s Favorite Halloween Celebration Is Back!

Alexandria, VA – With a neighborhood full of decorated houses and a parade shutting down Main Street, Halloween is Del Ray’s biggest holiday. Here are five ways to celebrate:. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The Del Ray Halloween Parade: The main event, the 26th Annual Del Ray...
Democrats to determine nominee for 35th District delegate this week

As early voting for the Congressional midterms continues, Democrats in Virginia’s 35th House District have a critical state race competing for their attention. After longtime delegate Mark Keam resigned in early September, the Fairfax County Democratic Committee will hold a caucus on Saturday (Oct. 8) to select the its nominee for the vacated seat, which represents Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring and Oakton.
Woman Killed in Fairfax County Hit-and-Run

A woman died in a hit-and-run Sunday evening at a Fairfax County intersection that has been the scene of multiple fatalities this year. The woman was struck at the busy intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place before 8 p.m. Medics took her to a hospital, where she died. A...
Crews Work to Clean Up Downtown Leesburg Fuel Spill

Loudoun County Fire-Rescue hazardous materials teams are working to contain a spill of diesel fuel that has entered Town Branch and Tuscarora Creek through downtown Leesburg. The spill happened Tuesday morning during the refilling of a generator on Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus. The fuel traveled through the stormwater collection pipes and entered Town Branch just west of King Street.
Old Town Oyster Week Is Coming!

Alexandria, VA – Oyster Week in Old Town will be a week of pairing oyster delicacies with Guinness beer. This annual event, sponsored by Guinness and Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant, will run from October 15-23. The event will kick off with an Oyster Fest on Saturday, October 15,...
Police investigate bank robbery on Sudley Road in Manassas

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing around 11 a.m., Prince William County police said on Twitter. Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if...
3 Pedestrians Struck in Fairfax BJ's Parking Lot

Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
