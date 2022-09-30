Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
County seeks to shed new light on Springfield’s Trailside Park with plan amendment
Fairfax County is seeking public input on plans that could put Trailside Park (6000 Trailside Drive) in Springfield in a new light and add more utility to the location. A new master plan amendment would add field lighting to the eastern-most baseball diamond. The other two at the site are already lit.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Special Education Disparities Persist in FCPS — “Students with disabilities in Fairfax County Public Schools perform substantially lower than their peers on standardized tests and face significantly higher rates of extended suspensions and expulsions, according to a new report on the school division’s special education program.” [DCist]
Police identify one of the Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County have identified a suspect in the 'smash-and-grab' robbery that took place in Fairfax County on Sept. 20. Officers identified 25-year-old Lamont Marable as a suspect connected to the armed robbery at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield, Virginia.
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County must pay MWAA another $40M for Silver Line Phase II
With the Silver Line Phase II opening still in flux, Fairfax County is being asked to pay another $40 million. At its transportation committee meeting on Friday (Sept. 30), the Board of Supervisors got an update on the ramifications of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) agreeing in July to increase the budget for the Silver Line extension by $250 million.
theburn.com
New Mexican restaurant reportedly in works for Leesburg
It looks like we know what new tenant will be taking over a couple of vacant storefronts along Fort Evans Road NE in Leesburg. According to several sources, it’s a Mexican restaurant called El Ranchero. The spot we’re talking about is in the same small retail plaza with Hobby...
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Favorite Halloween Celebration Is Back!
Alexandria, VA – With a neighborhood full of decorated houses and a parade shutting down Main Street, Halloween is Del Ray’s biggest holiday. Here are five ways to celebrate:. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The Del Ray Halloween Parade: The main event, the 26th Annual Del Ray...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Thoughts about our past, present and future
My family moved to Prince William County about 35 years ago. As my wife and I were driving to Costco recently, I asked her where we bought a Japanese-style screen when we were furnishing our new home. She responded, “Hechinger.”. That started a conversation about businesses that are no...
ffxnow.com
Democrats to determine nominee for 35th District delegate this week
As early voting for the Congressional midterms continues, Democrats in Virginia’s 35th House District have a critical state race competing for their attention. After longtime delegate Mark Keam resigned in early September, the Fairfax County Democratic Committee will hold a caucus on Saturday (Oct. 8) to select the its nominee for the vacated seat, which represents Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring and Oakton.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Where to celebrate National Taco Day around Tysons
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Tomorrow is National Taco Day, on Taco Tuesday no less! You know I love...
WTOP
Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology
Watch video from WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington. A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop. It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to...
arlnow.com
Cars keep crashing and flipping in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway in Arlington
It’s almost as automatic as Steph Curry draining free throws at this point. Whenever there’s a soaking rainfall, it seems that some drivers cannot help but slide off the road at a certain bend in the northbound GW Parkway near Key Bridge, sometimes flipping their cars in the process.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Fairfax County Hit-and-Run
A woman died in a hit-and-run Sunday evening at a Fairfax County intersection that has been the scene of multiple fatalities this year. The woman was struck at the busy intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place before 8 p.m. Medics took her to a hospital, where she died. A...
loudounnow.com
Crews Work to Clean Up Downtown Leesburg Fuel Spill
Loudoun County Fire-Rescue hazardous materials teams are working to contain a spill of diesel fuel that has entered Town Branch and Tuscarora Creek through downtown Leesburg. The spill happened Tuesday morning during the refilling of a generator on Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus. The fuel traveled through the stormwater collection pipes and entered Town Branch just west of King Street.
WJLA
Va. family heartbroken after neighbor shot dog, shooter says dog was aggressive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As a farm dog tasked with protecting livestock, Toby the 2-year-old Great Pyrenees is comfortable being outdoors. His family now says that has all changed after being shot by a neighbor. Jay Battle said this all happened Wednesday when Toby wandered off their...
WJLA
More than 20 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico coming to Fredericksburg after Hurricane Fiona
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — At least 22 homeless animals rescued from Puerto Rico will be flown to Virginia this week in response to Hurricane Fiona. The Fredericksburg SPCA said they will be working with nonprofit Petco Love to welcome a Wings of Rescue flight from Save a Sato on Oct. 5 at Richmond International Airport.
thezebra.org
Old Town Oyster Week Is Coming!
Alexandria, VA – Oyster Week in Old Town will be a week of pairing oyster delicacies with Guinness beer. This annual event, sponsored by Guinness and Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant, will run from October 15-23. The event will kick off with an Oyster Fest on Saturday, October 15,...
Inside Nova
Police investigate bank robbery on Sudley Road in Manassas
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing around 11 a.m., Prince William County police said on Twitter. Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if...
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Fairfax BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
Alexandria Police asking for help identifying woman
According to the Alexandria Police Department, a woman was found on the 3800 block of Edison Street. She is not communicating with police and is carrying no identification.
