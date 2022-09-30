Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 3, 2022
09/30/22 – 7:52 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Amber Rae Grooms, 38, of Wever, at the intersection of 48th Street and Avenue O, on a warrant for 5th degree theft. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/30/22 – 8:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
ourquadcities.com
Keokuk latest small Iowa city to lose its only hospital
KEOKUK, IOWA — The city of Keokuk and its nearly 10,000 residents on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa are without a hospital. On Friday, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors for good. The community was given one months warning of the closure. The closure means anyone in the...
Pen City Current
County tables Keokuk EMS facility purchase
LEE COUNTY - Lee County EMS Director Dennis Cosby said overtime at the county-owned ambulance is running higher this week due to extra staffing needs with Keokuk no longer having an Emergency Room in the city. At Monday's regular meeting, Cosby updated supervisors on how things were progressing with emergency...
KBUR
Burlington Public Works: Roosevelt Avenue Sewer Repairs
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Public Works Department has announced that Starting Tuesday, October 4th, the southbound lane in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue will be reduced to one lane. The Street and Sewer Department will be doing repairs and inspection of a sewer. Traffic will be controlled with signs...
KBUR
Harrison Avenue Project: Harrison & Summer Intersection Phase II
Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington has released an update on the Harrison Avenue Project. Starting Wednesday, October 5th, work will begin on the second of three phases at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Summer Street. During this phase, the intersection will be closed to all traffic. A detour...
KBUR
Obituaries for Monday October 3rd
Marceine Cynthia Dawson, 74, of Burlington, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home. Born March 24, 1948, in Fort Madison, IA, she was the daughter of Dwight Henry and Bertha Crowson Dawson. She was married to Larry Tinder for many years, but later divorced. They remained close friends. She graduated...
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
khqa.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
tspr.org
Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees
An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Sioux City Journal
Breasia Terrell's disappearance and the prosecution of Henry Dinkins: A timeline
Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins. July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of...
Pen City Current
LCHD Director issues warning for COVID spread
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Health Director Michele Ross encouraged residents again Monday to be vigilant with efforts to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Iowa COVID-19 tracker, the county is once again in "substantial" risk of spread. Ross said the county had 34 new reported positive...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
superhits106.com
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
UPDATE: Identities released in Sunday morning crash in East Moline
UPDATE, October 4, 12:15 p.m. According to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, Elias E. Rocha, age 31 of East Moline, and Alexia B. DeWalsche, age 31 of East Moline, were killed in the crash. The incident is still considered an open and active investigation by the East Moline Police Department. EARLIER: Two people are […]
Pen City Current
Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk
LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
KCJJ
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
ourquadcities.com
3 teens arrested after stolen car chase
Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
Man sentenced to 14 years in deadly John Deere Road crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Five months after a jury convicted him on all four counts brought against him, Armand Cannon has been sentenced to 14 years in the deadly 2019 John Deere Road crash that left Tammy Loos dead on her 51st birthday. Cannon, 27, appeared before a judge...
