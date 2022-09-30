ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

WILMINGTON CODE ENFORCEMENT

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WILMINGTON, OH
Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
Wilmington FFA pitches in at CC Foundation’s e-recycling event

WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA members volunteered their time to help at the Clinton County Foundation’s electronics recycling event Saturday at the Engineer’s Office facility on Fife Avenue. FFA members worked for four hours to help people from all over the community recycle their old TVs, computers, printers,...
WILMINGTON, OH
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Thursday, Oct. 6. • Booklovers book discussion...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Bail out and bale-in to farm’s contest

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is making local history “groovy” again this fall as the center entered the first-ever Schappacher Farms hay bale decorating contest, along with six other community organizations, and is competing to win $200 for the most popular hay bale. The History...
WILMINGTON, OH
27th Annual Clinton County Community Thanksgiving dinner planned

WILMINGTON — This marks the 27th year for the Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and this year it will be held at Generations Pizzeria at 100 Lowe’s Drive on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 24. Last year, over 1,500 dinners were prepared and delivered to Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
SPRINGBORO, OH
Keep going as trails move forward

Members of the Clinton County Trails Coalition recently gathered at the trailhead on the Nelson Road side of the Luther Warren Peace Path, signifying “the end of an end.”. The grand opening of The Elizabeth J. Looney Memorial Trail on September 24 extended the trail system another 3.5 miles from Nelson to Ogden Road, continuing the mission of the coalition to “build trails in Clinton County connected to the network of trails in Southwestern Ohio for the health and recreation of everyone.”
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH
Get out and do something Oct. 4-10

In the Greater Cincinnati area, fall is in full swing. Get your fill of autumn activities this week, plus some other events that will keep you entertained. UC Nutri-Ed will provide free spiced apple cider and pumpkin spice oat milk coffee, as well as information about how students can benefit from and use fall spices in their lives.
CINCINNATI, OH
Help available for heat, water bills

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) (also called “Regular HEAP”) – is a federally funded program designed to help income-eligible Ohioans with their winter heating bills. The program runs from July 1 to May 31, 2023. Clients at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) receive...
OHIO STATE
Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home

Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
DAYTON, OH
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

