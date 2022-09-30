Read full article on original website
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
Christian Yelich gets brutally honest after Phillies knock Brewers out of playoff contention
The Milwaukee Brewers were officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention on Monday. They had been chasing the Philadelphia Phillies for the third NL Wild Card spot but ultimately fell just short. Brewers OF Christin Yelich got brutally honest on Milwaukee’s elimination, per Fuzzy and Adam McCalvy on Twitter. “Each...
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge
As the plate appearances pile up for slugger Aaron Judge, frustration is starting to make an appearance in the New York Yankees dugout. While the slugger doesn’t seem to be upset by the number of free passes that he has received, Yankee manager Aaron Boone is starting to lose his patience. Boone said he thought […] The post Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians have enjoyed a complete team effort in 2022. As a result, they are headed to the MLB playoffs as AL Central division champions. As per usual with Cleveland, pitching has been a main storyline. Notably, ace Shane Bieber and breakout star Triston McKenzie have led the charge in the rotation. Bieber shared […] The post Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ Buck Showalter reveals Jacob deGrom plan with NL East potentially still on the line
The New York Mets’ NL East title hopes took a big hit when they were swept by the Atlanta Braves this past week, bringing their bitter rivals’ magic number to clinch the division down to one. However, New York technically has an outside chance at the division title if the Braves are swept by the […] The post Mets’ Buck Showalter reveals Jacob deGrom plan with NL East potentially still on the line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for Game 2 of the final series of the season! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick. San Francisco is a competitive baseball team. They proved this year that they can stick around and play with the best of […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie does Braves chop as Atlanta sweeps Mets
There was no better way for Freddie Freeman to depart the Atlanta Braves in 2021 than by bringing the franchise’s first World Series since 1995. In fact, Freeman loved the franchise so much, he became emotional when he first returned to Truist Park as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it appears his […] The post Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie does Braves chop as Atlanta sweeps Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Starling Marte gets concerning injury update from Buck Showalter ahead of postseason
Starling Marte was a stud for the New York Mets this year, hitting .292 in 118 games with 16 home runs. Unfortunately, he suffered a finger injury in early September and hasn’t played since. There is still no clear timetable of when the outfielder could be back, but Buck Showalter gave a bit of an […] The post Starling Marte gets concerning injury update from Buck Showalter ahead of postseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries
The New York Giants are 3-1 after a Week 4 win. For a fanbase so unfamiliar with a winning record in recent memory, it is a sight to behold. However, the team still has a lot of problems to fix going forward, especially at the quarterback spot. Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both suffered injuries […] The post Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
A pair of squads whose playoff aspirations are out the door in the final couple of days of the regular season will go head-to-head as the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet up with the Milwaukee Brewers out on the diamond this evening. It is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Diamondbacks-Brewers prediction and pick will be made.
‘They stuffed them in our face’: Brandon Nimmo reacts to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom getting lit up by Braves
The New York Mets have officially lost their lead in the NL East. After dropping two games to the Atlanta Braves, they are now in jeopardy of losing the tiebreaker and losing their shot at the division title. The fact that both losses came with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound only makes it feel worse.
‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency
The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
Giants’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
The New York Giants are probably the most unexpected 3-1 team to open the 2022 season. They have feasted on a fairly easy opening slate of games, but wins are wins, and the Giants have picked up three big ones to open their season. In what has become a crowded NFC East division from out […] The post Giants’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make key Giovanny Gallegos move ahead of MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025. The deal comes ahead of the MLB playoffs and will allow the Cardinals and Gallegos to avoid arbitration in the offseason. The Cardinals would not be where they...
Scoot Henderson drops bold 2023 NBA Draft take that will catch Victor Wembanyama’s eye
Victor Wembanyama is becoming a household name and the favorite to be the top pick in the 20223 NBA Draft. But he has a contender for the top spot, and his name is Scoot Henderson. Henderson, an 18-year-old, 6-foot-2 guard, has unreal explosiveness and showed that he can hang with...
Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan reveals the best advice for youngsters entering his 14th season in the NBA
It’s difficult to believe that Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan has already played 13 seasons in the NBA. Now at 33 years of age, DeRozan is now filled with the wisdom of a grizzled veteran who’s been through tons of battles in the postseason. Entering his 14th campaign, DeRozan spoke with Marc J. Spears of […] The post Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan reveals the best advice for youngsters entering his 14th season in the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
