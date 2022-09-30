ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Football
purplePTSD.com

Lewis Cine Undergoes Successful Surgery on Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings may have won their London game against the New Orleans Saints, but it came at a massive cost. 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine had to be carted off the field and transported to a local hospital after his leg rolled up and under himself during a play. The injury has been diagnosed as a compound fracture to Cine’s lower leg, meaning the bone broke through his skin after fracturing.
purplePTSD.com

Another Saints Pro Bowler Out Vs. Vikings

Well, it turns out that this time around, Alvin Kamara won’t rush for six touchdowns against the Vikings. Dennis Allen confirmed on Sunday prior to the game that the five-time Pro Bowler won’t play against Minnesota due to a rib injury. This is the second game of 2022...
purplePTSD.com

Lewis Cine Suffers Serious Leg Injury in London

The Minnesota Vikings may have come out on top in their London showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but along the way they suffered a major blow. During the first half, Lewis Cine had to be carted off the field in an air case after suffering a scary looking leg injury. Immediately after leaving the field, Cine was taken to a local hospital, and the Vikings ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
purplePTSD.com

The Gophers Season Is Far from Over

There were a number of strong college football programs that saw trouble against up-and-coming programs. Alabama was tested mightily by the Arkansas Razorbacks for three quarters. Georgia narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of the unranked Missouri Tigers. Michigan led by just one possession over Maryland midway through the fourth quarter. So many teams faced tests only to ultimately come out on top, but not the Minnesota Gophers.
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Special Teams Remained Special in London

The Minnesota Vikings snuck out of London with a victory on Sunday, in part because of key performances from their offense as well as their defense. However, it’s hard to deny the impact that the Vikings special teams had on this game. Between six made kicks and multiple huge plays, there are a number of players on the Vikings special teams unit that deserve praise. Here are three of them.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Podcast: London Living

London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
purplePTSD.com

Kris Boyd Has a Message for Vikings Fans

Typically, a big win against a conference rival is a cause for celebration. This is especially so for a player who performed very well and had one of the key plays of the game to help the Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints in London. Nevertheless, amidst the aftermath of Minnesota’s narrow 28-25 victory over the Saints, Kris Boyd had a message for Vikings fans that he needed to get off his chest. A few hours after the win, Boyd typed out this tweet and sent it off into the Twitter-verse:
purplePTSD.com

The 8 Surprises from Vikings Win over New Orleans

This is Episode 134 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings-themed surprises from the team’s 28-25 win in London over the New Orleans Saints. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Tomlinson, third downs, field goals instead of touchdowns, and Danielle Hunter are...
purplePTSD.com

3 Easily Overlooked Vikings to Watch in The Saints Game

Quite often, we can become preoccupied with a team’s most notable names. Someone like Justin Jefferson is – for good reason – recognized as central to every game Minnesota plays. That’s what happens when someone is an elite player (even if he currently is in a mini slump). No one thinks Jefferson is among the overlooked Vikings.
purplePTSD.com

Reaction to Vikings Win in London

This is Episode 133 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings-themed takeaways from the team’s 28-25 win in London over the New Orleans Saints. Particularly, the 3-1 start, special teams performance, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings ever-evolving defense are discussed.
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

