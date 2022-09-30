Read full article on original website
WPFO
2 Mainers arrested after more than 2 pounds of fentanyl was found during traffic stop
Two Mainers are accused of trafficking after police say they found more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Two young children were reportedly in car during the drug bust. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle on Sunday around 7 p.m. driven by...
WMTW
Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor
A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
wabi.tv
wabi.tv
Two arrested on drug, evasion charges in Stetson
STETSON, Maine (WABI) - A pair driving with fentanyl and methamphetamine were arrested in Stetson Tuesday. 41-year-old Anita Leo of Exeter was charged with aggravated trafficking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. 29-year-old Mark Page of Dexter was charged with operating with a suspended license and violating release conditions. The...
Ellsworth American
wabi.tv
Three charged after multiple Penobscot County vehicle thefts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after officers recovered a truck, golf cart, trailer and razor side-by-side that had been stolen over the past two months. 63-year-old James Grant of Hudson, 23-year-old Zachary Boggs of Levant and 21-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag were charged with theft by unauthorized taking.
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Samuel Pendleton, 56, of Belmont, was issued a...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Sept. 24-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Scott Truax, 43, of...
foxbangor.com
Man’s Body Found in Bangor; Death Not Considered Suspicious
The Bangor Police And Fire Departments spent the early hours, just around sunrise Monday, investigating the details surrounding a body that was found near 1576 Hammond Street, in Bangor. Someone called authorities around 6:30 AM to report that they'd found the man. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the...
foxbangor.com
WPFO
wabi.tv
Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
wgan.com
Bangor police attempt to locate missing woman
Police in Bangor are asking for help locating a woman who hasn’t been heard from since September. Police are looking for 35-year-old Nicole Tufo, who goes by the name NikiSix. She was last heard from on September 8, 2022. She has not answered her cell phone or responded to...
wabi.tv
Jury selection begins for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her son got underway Monday. 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in June of last year. Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because...
Vehicle Careens Off of China Road & Crashes Through a Winslow, Maine House Monday Afternoon
Following a crash on Monday afternoon, there is now a hole in the side of a Maine house where a wall used to be. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported following the incident. According to the Kennebec Journal, a small white SUV was travelling on the China Road in Winslow...
wabi.tv
Brewer gas leak forces temporary evacuation
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some Brewer residents had to evacuate their homes Monday afternoon after a reported natural gas leak on State Street. Brewer Police tell us the leak happened near the Brewer Auditorium around 1:30 p.m. Bangor Gas quickly responded and stopped the leak. Nearby residents and those inside...
wabi.tv
Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
