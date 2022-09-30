ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured After Sonic Crosses Center Line

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover

Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Windsor, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO

Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Awesome 92.3

The Little Victories I Observed While at the License Office in Warrensburg

Life can be difficult and sometimes it's the little victories that can make a difference. My little victory on Friday was getting in and out of the license office in Warrensburg in about 30 minutes. It was fairly quick, especially for the last day of the month when procrastinators like me all needed to get new tags to keep our vehicles legal. I was also treated to a few other little victories while I was hanging out and waiting in line.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Two Lafayette County residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, October 1. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 51-year-old David Hill of Concordia, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Heather Poynter of Higginsville. Hill’s vehicle ran off the roadway and came to rest facing west, while Poynter’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County

A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover

Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Johnson County Monday afternoon left a Knob Noster man with serious injuries. The crash happened on southbound Route D at SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard crashed into the back of The post Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day

I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
SEDALIA, MO
pleasanthill.com

Water Main Break on S 7 Hwy

In the afternoon on Saturday, October 1st, the City identified a water main break at 314 S 7 Hwy. Residents in the area may/will experience low water pressure until repairs are made. Affected areas include: properties on the east side of 7 Hwy between Broadway Street and Richland Parkway, including...
PLEASANT HILL, MO
kmmo.com

HOUSTONIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Houstonia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Jason James allegedly struck a vehicle parked at a residence in Hughesville. According to the vehicle’s owner, James appeared intoxicated and became irate when the resident declined to let him in the residence. James fled the area in his vehicle.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

