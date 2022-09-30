Read full article on original website
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
A lottery player said he picked up the winning 300X scratcher ticket at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.
Two Injured After Sonic Crosses Center Line
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 51-year-old David H. Hill of Concordia, was on Highway 13, south of NE 950 Road around 4:40 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 45year-old Heather D. Poynter of Higginsville.
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover
Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO
Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
The Little Victories I Observed While at the License Office in Warrensburg
Life can be difficult and sometimes it's the little victories that can make a difference. My little victory on Friday was getting in and out of the license office in Warrensburg in about 30 minutes. It was fairly quick, especially for the last day of the month when procrastinators like me all needed to get new tags to keep our vehicles legal. I was also treated to a few other little victories while I was hanging out and waiting in line.
kmmo.com
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Man, dog die in mobile home fire Friday in rural Johnson County, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old man died in a mobile home fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri, Friday afternoon. Authorities said the fire in the 900 block of Northwest 445 Road was reported at 1:03 p.m. Neighbors told firefighters that Richard Coffman, 65, had gone back into the...
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Johnson County Monday afternoon left a Knob Noster man with serious injuries. The crash happened on southbound Route D at SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard crashed into the back of The post Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
pleasanthill.com
Water Main Break on S 7 Hwy
In the afternoon on Saturday, October 1st, the City identified a water main break at 314 S 7 Hwy. Residents in the area may/will experience low water pressure until repairs are made. Affected areas include: properties on the east side of 7 Hwy between Broadway Street and Richland Parkway, including...
Alleged DWI Motorist Who Struck ‘No Parking’ Sign Arrested
Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling north on South Lamine Wednesday night around 10 p.m., leave the left side of the roadway, strike a “no parking” sign, then drive off. A traffic stop was later conducted at 11th and Massachusetts. Investigation revealed that the driver, 44-year-old Holly B....
kmmo.com
HOUSTONIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Houstonia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Jason James allegedly struck a vehicle parked at a residence in Hughesville. According to the vehicle’s owner, James appeared intoxicated and became irate when the resident declined to let him in the residence. James fled the area in his vehicle.
