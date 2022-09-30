ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga County officials vote down proposed jail site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee voted down the proposal Tuesday afternoon to build the new Cuyahoga County Jail in the Industrial Valley area. The 44-acre plot of land is located at 2700 Transport Road, just across the river from the Tremont neighborhood. Currently,...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron moves closer to adding dash cameras to police cars

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Akron City Council and the city’s police department gathered outside city hall on Monday as representatives from Axon showed off their dash camera technology, which could eventually be placed into Akron police cars. The department’s lack of dash cameras has come under scrutiny...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma barber collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local barbershop is asking for donations from people for Hurricane Ian victims. Mario’s Barber Shop is collecting donations at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma. They ask people to drop off cleaning supplies, tarps, socks, non-perishable food items, pajamas, socks, blankets, home improvement store gift...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
cleveland19.com

2 dead after Avon Lake house fire

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Fire Department said two people are dead following a Sunday morning house fire. The blaze broke out around 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 33000 block of Redwood Boulevard. Firefighters said part of the residence collapsed during the fire, which took...
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association demands updated safety procedure

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after bullets were found underneath a bus seat transporting children to Garfield Heights Middle School, the Garfield Heights Teacher’s Association (GHTA) said communication from administrators was a problem during the situation. A bus driver found the bullets Monday morning after students left...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police: Armed suspects force man to withdraw money from ATM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two suspects forced a 43-year-old man early Saturday morning to withdraw money from an ATM. According to police, two men approached the victim in a parking lot on Triplett Boulevard and forced themselves into his car at gunpoint. They pushed the victim to...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Several East Cleveland officers charged with assault after traffic stops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several East Cleveland Police Officers have been charged with assault, among other charges, originating in March and April of this year, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. A release from the prosecutor’s office states that on March 31, East Cleveland Police officer Tyler Mundson, 30, attempted...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH

