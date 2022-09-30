Read full article on original website
19 News Troubleshooters get Cleveland Heights man’s mail service restored
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas is happy to have his mail because for the past five months his mailbox had been empty. The Cleveland Heights native was missing out on bills, letters, and packages. “As the last resort, I called Channel 19 News,” said Thomas. Thomas reached out...
City of Cleveland to clean up big mess after condemned house becomes dumping ground
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April. When he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
ODNR investigates anglers caught cheating during Cleveland fishing tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said on Monday they are investigating the incident between two anglers caught cheating in a fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. The duo, identified as Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan, were caught cheating in the tournament held on...
Cuyahoga County officials vote down proposed jail site
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee voted down the proposal Tuesday afternoon to build the new Cuyahoga County Jail in the Industrial Valley area. The 44-acre plot of land is located at 2700 Transport Road, just across the river from the Tremont neighborhood. Currently,...
Profits from jewelry made with Machine Gun Kelly’s diamonds to benefit Shaker Heights schools
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Diamonds from Colson Baker, who may be better known as Machine Gun Kelly, are being repurposed to benefit his former hometown. Marrow Fine Jewelry said the proceeds from rings made with Machine Gun Kelly’s black and white diamonds will benefit the Shaker Schools Foundation. The...
U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
Akron moves closer to adding dash cameras to police cars
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Akron City Council and the city’s police department gathered outside city hall on Monday as representatives from Axon showed off their dash camera technology, which could eventually be placed into Akron police cars. The department’s lack of dash cameras has come under scrutiny...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
Parma barber collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local barbershop is asking for donations from people for Hurricane Ian victims. Mario’s Barber Shop is collecting donations at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma. They ask people to drop off cleaning supplies, tarps, socks, non-perishable food items, pajamas, socks, blankets, home improvement store gift...
Grieving families demand justice, ask tipsters to come forward at ‘Stop the Silence’ march in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of people joined a march and rally in Akron Sunday, demanding an end to the so-called code of silence on the streets that often leaves violent crimes unsolved. The event was organized by “Stop the Silence! No More Violence” of Akron. “A lot...
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
2 dead after Avon Lake house fire
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Fire Department said two people are dead following a Sunday morning house fire. The blaze broke out around 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 33000 block of Redwood Boulevard. Firefighters said part of the residence collapsed during the fire, which took...
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association demands updated safety procedure
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after bullets were found underneath a bus seat transporting children to Garfield Heights Middle School, the Garfield Heights Teacher’s Association (GHTA) said communication from administrators was a problem during the situation. A bus driver found the bullets Monday morning after students left...
East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer indicted on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing from people while on duty, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Alfonzo Cole, 34, was indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand...
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
Akron police: Armed suspects force man to withdraw money from ATM
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two suspects forced a 43-year-old man early Saturday morning to withdraw money from an ATM. According to police, two men approached the victim in a parking lot on Triplett Boulevard and forced themselves into his car at gunpoint. They pushed the victim to...
Summit County Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford in a drive-by shooting in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black was indicted on the charge of murder. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Black on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.
Man hospitalized after car crashes into pole near Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital overnight following a crash near the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The single-car crash was reported on Broadview Road near Tate Avenue before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities said the man was...
Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
Several East Cleveland officers charged with assault after traffic stops
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several East Cleveland Police Officers have been charged with assault, among other charges, originating in March and April of this year, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. A release from the prosecutor’s office states that on March 31, East Cleveland Police officer Tyler Mundson, 30, attempted...
