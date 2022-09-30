Read full article on original website
Friends create GoFundMe for Gavin Escobar's widow and children
SAN DIEGO — An SDSU teammate of Gavin Escobar is trying to help the former Aztec and NFL player's family in their time of need. Last week the Riverside County Sheriff's reported Escobar and his friend had been killed while rock climbing near Idyllwild. Ten years ago, Escobar played...
iheart.com
This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America
A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
Eater
24 Fabulous Restaurants With Private Dining Rooms in San Diego
Looking to host a gathering but want to leave the cooking to the professionals? Whether it’s a warm holiday gathering for out-of-town relatives or a celebratory party for 50 of your closest friends, San Diego restaurants offer private dining venues of all sizes for the vibe you want to set.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!
Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
coolsandiegosights.com
Famous artwork in an unexpected place!
Works of fine art by internationally renowned artists can be found in San Diego in one very unexpected place. Amazing pieces by the likes of Donal Hord, William Hogarth, and Alfred Mitchell are displayed in the Special Collections Center at the downtown Central Library, and in its adjoining Hervey Family Rare Book Room!
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
pbmonthly.net
Discover Mission Bay offers fun programs for ‘Kids Free October’
Most parents of young children would agree, their youngsters enjoy finding new things to do. This month, a myriad of fun activities are being offered through Discover Mission Bay’s Kids Free October, and as a bonus, many of them are free. “It’s like a really fun birthday party for...
Eater
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
Cuban community living in San Diego devastated by current situation on the island
SAN DIEGO — In the days following Hurricane Ian, which barreled across the Caribbean before pounding Florida, many people in Cuba are still struggling without power. The Cuban people, many who are driven by hunger and frustration, have taken to the streets to protest the blackouts, but the government has cut off internet on the island in an effort to silence protesters who grow restless as each day passes.
San Diego weekly Reader
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, The Harvest Festival
Free festival of art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, high-end silent auction, music line-up, roving entertainment, food court, over fifteen pet rescue stations, interactive, family-friendly fun. Performers include Joseph Luna, Jason Mann, The Smokin’ Boles Blues Band, Ginger Roots, The Naked I, Jorge Camberos Duo, Blazing Jane Band, Whiskey & Burlap, Finnegan Blue, and Full Strength. This year the festival is showing photography artwork of the American-Italian Bommarito brothers: Daniel, the Artist, and Jeff.
Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi Sushi
Last year, one of San Diego's Japanese sushi restaurants received a Michelin Star from the Michelin Guide, making it one of the few restaurants to be able to do so in San Diego. This restaurant is Soichi (pronounced "so-ee-chee") Sushi near Mission Valley of San Diego. This accomplishment has made booking a reservation at Soichi quite difficult, often booking out around a month in advance. In fact, according to Fox 5 San Diego, Soichi was voted best sushi spot in the United States by Yelp receiving a five star rating making it the only sushi restaurant on Yelp to maintain five stars (I am not sure if this has changed since).
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America
Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
sandiegoville.com
Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer And The Plot Vegan Restaurant To Replicate In
Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot vegan restaurant are both replicating southward with new locations set to open next year in San Diego's Carlsbad. Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot plant-based restaurant are the latest concepts to sign on to install within the under-renovation The Cottages on Roosevelt property in Carlsbad, which consists of three distinct cottage buildings ranging from 907-982 square-feet of space with 2,000 square-feet of shared outdoor seating. Also opening in the compound is a new location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream, as well as a cafe from Oceanside-based Revolution Roasters.
intheknow.com
Latinx teen Daniella Benitez is building miracles, one house at a time
When Daniella Benitez helped build her first home for a family in Tijuana, Mexico — in 2017, at a mere 12 years old — the San Diego tween knew it wouldn’t be her last. At the time, the now 18-year-old told her mom that she wanted to not only build another home for a family in Tijuana through the nonprofit organization Build a Miracle — she wanted to raise all the money for it too.
La Mesa Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
It's the first day of October and many across the county are celebrating Oktoberfest.
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
CBS 8
Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison
TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
NBC San Diego
Spring Valley Girl, 15, Vanished in Middle of the Night 11 Days Ago
It’s been 11 days since a Spring Valley teenager vanished in the middle of the night. The parents of Alena “Grace” Mitchem, 15, believe she was lured out of her home by someone she met online. Her parents think her love of online gaming led to her disappearance.
coolsandiegosights.com
Reflections where an old courthouse stood.
The old downtown San Diego Superior Court building that once stood on Broadway was demolished over two years ago. On the vanished courthouse’s large city block a 37-story mixed-use tower, called West, has risen. The project is now rapidly approaching completion. New windows installed on the building’s exterior have...
