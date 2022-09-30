ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Man used dating app to meet with 12- and 14-year-old girls, North Carolina cops say

By Simone Jasper
 4 days ago

A man used a dating app to meet with 12- and 14-year-old girls in North Carolina, officials said.

Now, he faces multiple felony charges in Moore County , deputies wrote Thursday, Sept. 29 in a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as 20-year-old Ethan Garrett Fenerty.

Deputies said they became involved in the case after the Vass Police Department found a “suspicious” car on Sept. 23. The car was spotted at a park in Vass, a town near the golfing destination of Pinehurst and roughly 60 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Inside the car, officials reported finding Fenerty with the 12- and 14-year-olds.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Fenerty was using a dating app when he met the two girls online. He then “picked the minors up near their residence and transported them to Vass Park in his vehicle without the knowledge of their parents,” according to deputies.

The girls were brought home safely, and Fenerty was arrested. He faces charges of “felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony indecent liberties with a child,” officials said.

Fenerty was booked into the Moore County jail and given a $50,000 bond. He is from Willow Springs, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

Comments / 4

granny63
3d ago

Sickening! I think parents need to monitor kids in these phones and talk to them about the dangers. Me personally , if my kids were young they wouldn’t be in them 24/7 and I would make sure I go behind them and check what they are doing

Reply
3
Tammy Lampley
3d ago

in my opinion, children don't need a cell phone that can access internet at all until they are 18 years old. I know another of folks gona come at me for saying that but it's my own opinion after all I've seen happen with a lot of children and social media and internet access. give them a phone that they can call or text for emergencies and parents.

Reply
3
