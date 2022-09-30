Read full article on original website
3 arrested following string of robberies in Austin on the same day
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were arrested following a string of robberies all on the same day, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Sept. 28 at 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of an Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Dr.
APD identifies man killed in I-35 motorcycle crash in north Austin
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Interstate 35 service road in north Austin on Sept. 28.
Trio of Austin Teens Arrested in Violent Robbery Series
Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.
Police arrest three men after carjacking, aggravated robbery series in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested three men accused of carjacking and a series of aggravated robberies last month in the southeast Austin area. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to calls of a carjacking and aggravated robbery around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Drive.
Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
Austin police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two robberies. Police said on Sept. 30, between 2:27 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., the H-E-B at 6607 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed.
Austin mayor slammed by police advocates for falling asleep during fallen officer's funeral
Austin Mayor Steve Adler apologized on Monday after appearing to fall asleep at the funeral of fallen police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin.
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
APD looking for suspect of robberies at H-E-B, A+ Federal Credit Union
The robberies happened between 2:27 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. at the H-E-B at 6607 S. I-35 service road and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 W. Stassney Ln.
Affidavit: Student charged after gun found in backpack at north Austin school
A 17-year-old student faces at least two charges after officers found a gun in their backpack at a north Austin school on Sept. 30.
Officer’s wife reacts to funeral photos of Austin Mayor Steve Adler
The wife of an Austin police officer killed during an off-duty crash said she felt "crushed" after seeing photos that circulated online Monday of the mayor possibly falling asleep at the funeral.
Two in hospital after vehicle hits pole in downtown Austin
Austin Police said the crash happened at Sabine Street and East 11th Street around 2:50 a.m.
APD identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has officially identified a man killed after an argument over child custody turned into a SWAT call, then an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Austin last month. The man, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Gonzales, was shot by a SWAT officer who had been with...
Texas woman guilty of fraud after 'paralyzed' Army vet spouse seen shooting hoops
Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her Army veteran spouse. Justin Perez-Gorda’s disability from Oct. 2011 through Aug. 2017.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Emergency crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a crash occurred in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park
Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
3 teens arrested in string of September robberies, carjackings in Austin
Three teenagers were arrested related to six Austin robberies that occurred this month, some of which happened at gas stations and grocery stores. In most cases, police said the teens assaulted their victims, pointed guns at and carjacked them.
3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
Motorcycle crash with deer leaves man dead, woman injured
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
