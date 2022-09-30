Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO