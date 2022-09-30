ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrested following string of robberies in Austin on the same day

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were arrested following a string of robberies all on the same day, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Sept. 28 at 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of an Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Dr.
Trio of Austin Teens Arrested in Violent Robbery Series

Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.
Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
Austin police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two robberies. Police said on Sept. 30, between 2:27 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., the H-E-B at 6607 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed.
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
APD identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has officially identified a man killed after an argument over child custody turned into a SWAT call, then an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Austin last month. The man, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Gonzales, was shot by a SWAT officer who had been with...
Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park

Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
Motorcycle crash with deer leaves man dead, woman injured

ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
