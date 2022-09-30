ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

New digs on Miami AM radio for national Spanish-language outlet for conservatives

By Bianca Padró Ocasio
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHDyJ_0iGwnuAK00

Miami’s conservative Spanish-language radio market is adding one more station to the menu next week, as a new national conservative media company transitions into local radio.

The AM station, formerly the all-sports “790 The Ticket,” will now be called Radio Libre 790 , part of a new partnership between Audacy and Americano Media, a network that launched on SiriusXM earlier this year with the promise of appealing to a growing segment of Republican Latinos.

“The joint endeavor with Audacy is a natural fit for Americano,” Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, Americano Media’s founder, said in a statement. “This is the first of many terrestrial radio syndication agreements for Americano, and we look forward to a strong partnership with Audacy.”

The launch of Radio Libre 790, WAXY-AM, was first reported by NBC News . It will begin airing the new shows on Oct. 3 and listeners can tune in on radio in Miami and online through the Audacy website or app.

Americano’s new enterprise is the latest development in an ongoing fight for South Florida’s Spanish-language airwaves. While the company said their network would reach Hispanic communities across the country, some of their programming is specific to South Florida, where Republicans appear to be increasing their foothold in Hispanic communities.

The owners said Radio Libre 790 will feature Americano’s flagship shows, including hosts Nelson Rubio, Dania Alexandrino and Lourdes Ubieta. All three left Radio Mambí — a radio station that has historically catered to Miami’s conservative Cuban exile community — after the station’s controversial sale to a group of Hispanic entrepreneurs with links to the Democratic Party.

That new company, Latino Media Network, has become a flashpoint for conservative Latinos who claim the new owners are only seeking to censor conservative Latino voices, which dominate political commentary shows on Spanish-language media in South Florida but are more scarce in other parts of the country. Critics of that claim, however, argue that networks like Americano have been disinforming Latino voters.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been pulled into this fight, at the federal and local level, with members of both parties at times pushing for more involvement from the Federal Communications Commission, a regulatory agency that is largely apolitical.

Some Democrats told NBC News that American’s shift to a terrestrial station is a sign the company’s national reach has failed. Americano’s executives counter that the move was always part of its plan, NBC News reported, and that their content can still be accessed through other platforms.

“We’re proud to introduce Spanish radio to our South Florida portfolio for the first time ever and empower the voice of so many of our neighbors in this community,” said Claudia Menegus, Audacy’s regional president and market manager. “With the launch of this station, we aim to not only serve our listeners but give them a reliable home for the news they seek and the information they rely on every day.”

Comments / 6

sailormom
4d ago

Thank you and best wishes. The liberal stations only know how to bash the conservatives because they have done nothing to better this country. it is the only way they can try to win, by trash talking and with lies.

Reply(2)
3
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Infatuation

Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami

The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir

MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio On#Am Radio#Conservative Media#Radio Station#Language#Business Industry#Linus Business#Conservatives#Audacy#Siriusxm#Americano Media#Radio Libre 790#Nbc News#Hispanic#Republicans#Radio Mamb
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Christina Aguilera, Illenium, T.I., and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A ‘win-win-win’? How a fierce debate about a Delray Beach sports bar’s late hours is resolved

After receiving significant pushback from residents about staying open until 2 a.m., Bounce Sporting Club has ditched its plans to open at the $300 million Atlantic Crossing project. Instead, the upscale sports lounge will be heading just a half-mile west into the revamped Delray Beach Market in a compromise that’s being dubbed as a “win-win-win” for Bounce, Delray Beach Market and the city. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Eater

The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!

MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy