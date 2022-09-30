ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close

An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Cars
Albany, NY
Traffic
City
Livingston, NY
theoldmotor.com

1960: State Street Schenectady New York

This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide

An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Local Life#Oktoberfest#Localevent#Construction Maintenance#Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WNYT

Albany police investigate deadly shooting

Albany police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street. When they arrived, they located a 24-year-old man in Albany with at least gun shot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Albany Med...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Man, 24, shot dead on Central Avenue

Albany Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night on Central Avenue. The man was found with a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Central and Robin Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center. The shooting has been...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Watervliet F.D. handles structure fire on 6th Ave.

Fire crews were busy with big flames this afternoon on Sixth Avenue in Watervliet. Flames spread along the roof of this home as firefighter’s smashed through windows and the roof to put out the fire. The American Red Cross was also present to provide health services during the fire....
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
wamc.org

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool

Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy