Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
The Daily Grind closes Troy location after 38 years
The Daily Grind has closed its Troy location, but the Albany spot is staying open. The coffee shop officially closed its doors on September 27.
Fire tears through Hudson Falls apartment building
Fire crews from across the North Country battled an overnight blaze in a multi-apartment dwelling near downtown Hudson Falls.
1960: State Street Schenectady New York
This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
Hudson Falls man facing charges after overnight blaze
A Hudson Falls man has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after an investigation into the cause of a multi-unit apartment building fire on Maple Street.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
Albany man arrested for alleged Clifton Park grand larceny
An Albany man was arrested for alleged grand larceny on Friday. Clifton Park State Police arrested Aaron Williams, 35, of Albany on a warrant for grand larceny.
Albany PD Chief & D.A. on gun violence response
Efforts to address gun violence in Albany are continuing after multiple shootings, including two that were fatal, were reported this weekend.
Hundreds ride in honor of fallen tow truck driver
Over the weekend, a long procession of vehicles made its way from Wilton north, passing through South Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls. Hundreds of trucks came out for a unified cause - to honor a trucker killed while on the job.
Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza
An Albany woman was arrested Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday.
Watervliet F.D. handles structure fire on 6th Ave.
Fire crews were busy with big flames this afternoon on Sixth Avenue in Watervliet. Flames spread along the roof of this home as firefighter’s smashed through windows and the roof to put out the fire. The American Red Cross was also present to provide health services during the fire....
Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer
Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
Police respond to fatal motorcycle and car crash in Catskill
Catskill state police responded to a car and motorcycle accident in the town of Catskill. Daniel Valk, 26, of Saugerties was pronounced dead at the scene after responding troopers attempted life saving procedures.
Update! Shooting In Pittsfield On Parker Street Monday Afternoon(VIDEO)
(This story has been updated as of Tuesday morning. Scroll to the bottom for the updated information.) What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress.
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool
Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
