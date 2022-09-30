The late Karl Lagerfeld will be the man of the evening at the 2023 Met Gala. This year’s theme and exhibit will honor Karl, who passed away in Feb. 2019 at the age of 85. For years, Karl has been regarded as one of the top designers in the industry, working for brands like Fendi and Chanel, and eventually creating his own Lagerfeld line. Karl often attended the Met Gala over the years, and will now be cemented in the event’s history. Learn more about this year’s event, which will, as usual, take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO