ComicBook

Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels

In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
msn.com

Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Assembles a Star-Studded Cast

Four years ago, Taika Waititi was announced as the director for the Apple+ TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 out-of this-world sci-fi comedy Time Bandits, Now, almost the entire cast has been revealed, and it’s a doozy, led by Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as main character Kevin, a geeky kid who discovers a time warp in his closet.
Gizmodo

Is the Next Spawn Movie Finally Happening?

McKenna Grace won’t return as a young Carol Danvers in The Marvels, but she’d really like to. Tenoch Huerta discusses Namor’s role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, take a peek at Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To me, my spoilers!. The Nun 2. Deadline reports Taissa...
ComicBook

Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return

Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
Gizmodo

Avengers: Secret Wars Enlists a Familiar Marvel Writer

Loki breakout writer Michael Waldron will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Deadline reports that Waldron will be penning Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be part of the MCU’s Phase 6. The report detailed that “insiders say meetings...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool’ star would love to board the threequel’s comeback train

After being in development for almost three years and making frustratingly slow progress the entire time, Deadpool 3 exploded into life this week after Hugh Jackman was confirmed to be reprising the role of Wolverine. Naturally, that’s going to remain the biggest talking point between now and the movie’s release...
wegotthiscovered.com

A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim

Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
Gizmodo

It's-a Me, the First Peek at the Super Mario Movie

Today, on the Nintendo Twitter account, we got the first look at the upcoming Mario movie via its movie poster, as well as a drop date for the upcoming trailer, and... wait... what’s going on with Mario’s butt?. Nintendo’s Mario film has already gained some notoriety because of...
Gizmodo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Full disclosure: this trailer made me scream. There’s so much about the newest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that really makes it seem like this franchise refuses to rest on its laurels and is all about upping the politics, drama, and intensity, all the while fighting to keep the film grounded with its vivid characters.
ComicBook

League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War

Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
ComicBook

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
ComicBook

She-Hulk Episode 7 Ending Explained

We only have two episodes left of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the first season definitely isn't pulling any punches when it comes to telling the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Jen's unconventional origin as a superhero has manifested in some fascinating ways across the season thus far, especially as she has balanced her life as a single woman and a high-profile lawyer. That all came to a head in a surprising way in this week's seventh episode, with an ending that might start to spell trouble for Jen. Spoilers for Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The Retreat", below! Only look if you want to know!
Gizmodo

Finally, Velma Gets to Be Herself (a Lesbian, Obviously) in New Scooby-Doo Special

In this fall’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Halloween special, we seemingly get a confirmation about Velma’s long-debated sexual orientation. Embraced as a lesbian among fans, the unofficial canon becomes a reality when she meets costume designer Coco Diablo, who cutely clouds the mind of our brainy Mystery Inc. detective.
EW.com

'Oz the Great and Powerful' poster: The flying monkeys have arrived

In the second of three panel posters from Disney's Oz the Great and Powerful, (the first one featured the witch… at least one of them) the unusual creatures of the magical kingdom are on full display. Witches Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz are absent here, but James...
Gizmodo

Cabinet of Curiosities' New Trailer Sets the Scary Stage

October means Halloween, and Halloween means horror movies and shows to watch. The month boasts some upcoming projects that are sure to be delightful such as the second season of Chucky and Werewolf by Night, and Netflix is getting into the occasion with a new show, Cabinet of Curiosities. Created and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the series received a new trailer earlier in the week and it looks creepy as hell.
Gizmodo

Figrin D'an & the Modal Nodes Get a Delightful New Set of Star Wars Figures

Across the decades, there’ve been several truths established in Star Wars franchise: the Jedi doomed themselves, Skywalker men are dramatic as hell, and Figrin D’an and his band the Modal Nodes are the greatest band in the cosmos. The original Star Wars film put them on the map, and now Hasbro’s releasing a new set of action figures in celebration of the galaxy’s best jizz artists.
