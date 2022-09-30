ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lukewarm Stove: Would Rizzo Tell Judge to Pass on the Cubs? Competition on Free Agent Shortstops? Contreras’ Future? More

 4 days ago
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

White Sox’s Tony La Russa retires: Ex-Mets star is ‘perfect fit,’ former Yankees coach in the mix

It’s the end of the road for Tony La Russa. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports the Chicago White Sox manager is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. La Russ, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has been away from the team since August 30. Nightengale reports the three-time World Series champion was advised to retire after being diagnosed with heart problems which required the installation of a pacemaker.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jayson Stark tabs Orioles' Brandon Hyde Manager of the Year over Guardians' Terry Francona

The Baltimore Orioles finished the 2021 MLB season at a woeful 52-110 but will end the current campaign with no fewer than 82 victories playing in a division that features four teams with winning records. Meanwhile, a Cleveland Guardians team widely expected to fall well short of contending this year went on to win the American League Central and entered Monday at 90-69.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

The top candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager

Following Monday's announcement that Tony La Russa is stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager due to health concerns, general manager Rick Hahn has begun the search for a new skipper. Hahn's criteria for the next manager included recent dugout experience as a coach or manager for a winning organization, good communication skills and an understanding of how the game has evolved over the last decade. He also added this twist:
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Reading too much into the new Cubs Convention commercial on Marquee

Cubs Convention is back – as we saw between every inning this weekend on Marquee. The event was dramatically teased with images and videos showing Cubs players signing autographs for fans. Brilliant visual marketing for a team already hoping to sell fans on a more competitive 2023, especially since there have been more empty green seats than Cubbie blue autumn outerwear of late in the seats at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Cubs Were Wise To Keep Ian Happ Around

At the trade deadline, it looked like the Chicago Cubs were going to offload both Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. The two even exchanged a hug prior to a game at Wrigley Field, both of them seemingly under the impression that they’d be traded elsewhere. At the end of...
CHICAGO, IL

