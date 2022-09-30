ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Shares 'Super-Flirty' Halloween Costume Looks on Instagram

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that Jennifer Garner—whose professional job is all about pretending to be someone she's not—loves dressing up for Halloween. But she made sure to clarify in a new video that while some people might assume that she "must like to dress as something super flirty for Halloween," that couldn't be further from the truth.
Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong

Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
Tia Mowry Announces Divorce From Husband of 14 Years

Actress Tia Mowry and fellow actor Cory Hardrict are no longer a couple. Mowry shared the sad news with her Instagram followers earlier this afternoon in a heartfelt post that featured a candid throwback photo of the two. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no...
Meghan Markle Calls Out ‘Kill Bill’ for ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women, but Lucy Liu Has Often Fought Back Against the Claim

Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or over-agressive. “Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’ presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over sexualized or aggressive,” Markle said. “And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more…This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But this toxic...
'NCIS' Says Aloha to a Three-Show Crossover Event

The Fall 2022 season of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off with a crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) taking part in a case in Washington, D.C., where they just happened to be when the action began, and that later moved to Hawaii where the aloha cast was joined by NCIS regulars Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).
How to Watch 'The Watcher'—and the Terrifying True Story Behind the Netflix Series

If The Watcher plot sounds familiar, it's because it's based on a terrifying true story. In 2014, the Broaddus family purchased a $1.4 million house in Westfield, New Jersey. While the house was being renovated, they received several threatening letters from an unnamed person who claimed to be watching the house. Now, this creepy story has been turned into a Netflix series called The Watcher by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, which is set to debut on Oct. 13, 2022. Here's everything to know about The Watcher on Netflix.
