Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Garner Shares 'Super-Flirty' Halloween Costume Looks on Instagram
It shouldn't be much of a surprise that Jennifer Garner—whose professional job is all about pretending to be someone she's not—loves dressing up for Halloween. But she made sure to clarify in a new video that while some people might assume that she "must like to dress as something super flirty for Halloween," that couldn't be further from the truth.
Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up to Travis Barker in Photos From Wellness Brand Launch
Kourtney Kardashian appears to be basking in the glory of her recent wellness brand launch. The reality star, 43, celebrated her latest business venture this week after going live with her new supplement and vitamin line, Lemme, on Tuesday, Sept. 27. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian shared a series...
Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong
Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
Tia Mowry Announces Divorce From Husband of 14 Years
Actress Tia Mowry and fellow actor Cory Hardrict are no longer a couple. Mowry shared the sad news with her Instagram followers earlier this afternoon in a heartfelt post that featured a candid throwback photo of the two. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle Calls Out ‘Kill Bill’ for ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women, but Lucy Liu Has Often Fought Back Against the Claim
Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or over-agressive. “Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’ presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over sexualized or aggressive,” Markle said. “And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more…This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But this toxic...
Mayim Bialik's Mom Sends Her Unflattering 'Jeopardy!' Screenshots to Judge Her Outfits
Mayim Bialik has revealed that, despite all of her accomplishments to focus on, her mother has gotten a little judgmental when it comes to the outfits she wears to host Jeopardy!. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the recently appointed Jeopardy! co-host and Big Bang...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Fans Praise Michael Longfellow’s Debut on Season Premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Saturday Night Live finally returned on Oct. 1 for Season 48 with a bunch of new cast members. But one new face, in particular, is drawing a lot of attention, and that's Michael Longfellow. He was announced as one of four new cast members last month, alongside Marcello Hernandez, Molly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keke ‘Wagon-Draggin’ Wyatt Makes That Thang ThunderCLAP In Viral Clip, Sets Off Strong Gusts Of Twerk Wind Across Social Media
R&B songstress/Mother of 11 Keke Wyatt claps her colossal cakes during viral performance that sparked hilarious chaos across social media
Idina Menzel Uses She-Hulk TikTok Filter to Channel Elphaba From 'Wicked'
Idina Menzel had different plans for a new She-Hulk-themed filter that makes users appear completely green. In a TikTok video shared by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, 51, put the filter to better use while channeling her iconic Wicked character, Elphaba—AKA the Wicked Witch of the West.
George Clooney Has the Perfect Response to Brad Pitt Calling Him One of the 'Most Handsome Men'
George Clooney isn't shy about his own good looks. The actor, 61, recently responded to friend Brad Pitt's claims that he is one of the most handsome men in the world, which he doesn't seem to disagree with. "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," Clooney candidly stated...
Maren Morris' Instagram Photo Goes Viral for Showing Striking Height Difference Between Her and Shaq
While Maren Morris has stage presence for miles, she's still a bit on the short side when it comes to height. So when she performed at The Event hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, she couldn't help but highlight the difference between her small frame and the famously tall Shaquille O'Neal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Voice’’s Camila Cabello: ‘When I Hear an Incredible Voice, I Do Anything to Get Them on My Team’
For a first-time coach Camila Cabello is killing it this season on The Voice, initially beating out both Blake Shelton and John Legend for several four-chair turns. She’s putting together what could be the winning team this season. “I loved being an advisor on John’s team last year and...
100 Funny DIY Group Halloween Costumes That'll Get Your Crew Noticed
Committing to a cute group Halloween costume idea is time-consuming. Beyond carving out time to DIY a Halloween costume idea yourself, coming up with the funniest group costume ideas can be overwhelming!. After all, if you're going to spend your time and energy making your group Halloween costume ideas come...
'NCIS' Says Aloha to a Three-Show Crossover Event
The Fall 2022 season of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off with a crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) taking part in a case in Washington, D.C., where they just happened to be when the action began, and that later moved to Hawaii where the aloha cast was joined by NCIS regulars Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).
Peacock Finally Announces 'Community' Movie, With Some Original Cast Members Returning
It was only a few short weeks ago that Community creator Dan Harmon said that a spin-off film was coming "eventually," but he couldn't really confirm any details at the time and warned fans that the film wouldn't be coming as soon as they hoped it would. But just yesterday,...
How to Watch 'The Watcher'—and the Terrifying True Story Behind the Netflix Series
If The Watcher plot sounds familiar, it's because it's based on a terrifying true story. In 2014, the Broaddus family purchased a $1.4 million house in Westfield, New Jersey. While the house was being renovated, they received several threatening letters from an unnamed person who claimed to be watching the house. Now, this creepy story has been turned into a Netflix series called The Watcher by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, which is set to debut on Oct. 13, 2022. Here's everything to know about The Watcher on Netflix.
Tyra Banks Makes Another 'Dancing with the Stars' Mistake—and Fans Are Quick to React
Tyra Banks—the co-host of Dancing with the Stars that fans love to hate—mixed up names tonight and set off the Twitterverse. Tyra was name-dropping some of the high-profile supporters on hand for Bond Night to support their favorite celebrity dancers when she flubbed the name of Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend, Landon Barker.
Derek Hough Does His Own Stunts on 'DWTS' in Wild Behind-the-Scenes TikTok
Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough is a man of many talents. Not only is he a professional dancer, actor, and former DWTS champion (and six-time winning record holder), but Hough is also capable of successfully performing his own stunts. In a behind-the-scenes TikTok that teased Hough's incredible entrance...
Parade
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0