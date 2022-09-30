ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat reacts to Tagovailoa’s injury: ‘That was scary.’ Also, Kyle Lowry talks training camp

By Anthony Chiang
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0Eup_0iGwnhw700

As training camp continues in the Bahamas, the Miami Heat spent Thursday night watching the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals inside a restaurant at Baha Mar resort.

The Dolphins lost 27-15, but it was the scary moment involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that became the headline from the game. Even Heat players and coaches were shaken from the image of Tagovailoa motionless on the field after being sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter.

“That was scary. I’ve never seen that before,” said Haslem, who grew up in Miami and is a Dolphins fan. “I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. I thought I was seeing stuff and I had to look again to notice his hands and what he was dealing with. That was very scary. I think his family was at the game, so I can imagine what everybody is going through.”

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and missed the rest of the game. He wore a neck brace after the game and will undergo an MRI in the coming days.

What made the noise surrounding Tagovailoa’s concussion even louder than usual, though, was the fact that fans, players and doctors immediately took to social media to question the decision to allow Tagovailoa play on Thursday after he seemed to be shaken after the back of his head was slammed to the turf following a hard hit in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

“That’s the world we live in right now,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said following Friday’s practice. “Everybody is looking to blame immediately when something happens. We don’t have all the information. I don’t think that’s fair to jump to all these different conclusions. Teams and medical staffs are very responsible. Not every situation is the exact same thing. So there are protocols in both of our leagues that you have to adhere to. It’s really about being able to compete at the highest level, but also be safe about it.”

An independent neurologist and the Dolphins medical staff determined that Tagovailoa didn’t have a concussion or display concussion symptoms from Sunday’s hard fall against the Bills. Tagovailoa and the team said he had a back injury, not a head injury.

“It’s very important,” Haslem said when asked how important it is for players to sometimes be protected from themselves by their own teams. “It’s a collaboration between the league and the teams. Everybody has to work together. I think the league puts these rules out there to protect the players, but it’s within the trust of the organizations that they follow the guidelines and the rules just to make sure everybody is safe. It has to be a collaboration between both of them. Players’ safety is most important and key. Without healthy players, you can’t have a league.”

The Heat went through its own tricky injury issue last season, when forward Markieff Morris was forced to miss four months of games because of a neck injury sustained when Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoved him to the court. Morris pushed to come back sooner, but he needed to receive clearance from the NBA’s Fitness-To-Play panel to return.

“Each situation is different. So you can’t really compare the situations,” Spoelstra said. “You try to follow the protocols and do what’s best for the athlete and you really have to get to a place where you’re not influenced by all the noise and all the opinions outside. It definitely has increased over the years now. Everybody is looking to blame somebody. Injuries are unfortunate and you have to treat them on a case by case basis.”

LOWRY TALKS

With so much of last season’s roster back, Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry has spent the first few training camp practices trying to learn where players improved so he can make sure to leverage that growth.

“I think we just got guys that are individually trying to get better,” Lowry said following Friday’s practice. “I think that’s where you see something different. I don’t think as a point guard, you try to maximize. I think through their individual skill, talent and summer work, they got better. As a point guard, you figure out what they got better at.”

Has Lowry already noticed anything different about how the Heat will do things this season?

“I don’t know yet,” Lowry said. “We’re four days into camp, so it’s still training camp. I think guys are just getting our legs under us. We’re kind of putting in some offense and putting in our defensive schemes. Right now, I think we’re just focused on us and getting our offense and our defense on the same page.”

The Heat closes training camp in the Bahamas on Saturday before returning to Miami for the Red, White and Pink Game on Monday and its preseason opener on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

With the Heat soon opening its five-game preseason schedule, expect to see a lot of different lineup combinations as Spoelstra and his staff work to find what works best.

“We do that every training camp, preseason anyway,” Spoelstra said. “Our versatility is a really important part of our makeup and you have to be able to take a look at different combinations just to see what they look like against competition. I just like the fact that we have these different kind of lineups that we can go to. The big lineup, the speed lineup, the shooting lineup. So you’ll see a decent amount of those.”

▪ Each of the 20 players on the Heat’s preseason roster took part in Friday’s practice.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Ohio Football
Miami, FL
Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Erik Spoelstra
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Went Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tough first half against New England on Sunday afternoon. The Packers trailed the Patriots, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon, following an extremely rare pick-six by Green Bay's superstar quarterback. It's been a promising start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview

Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks. Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury. Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday

After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy