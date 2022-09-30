New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level

Both the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state and counties at a high community level fell in Pennsylvania this week, according to the latest update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday’s update, just four Pennsylvania counties are at a high community level. Those are Bradford, Susquehanna, Mifflin and Carbon counties. That’s down from six counties last week and 14 the week prior.

The number of counties at low jumped from 23 to 33 this week, while 30 counties remain at medium.

In areas considered high, the CDC recommends individuals wear a mask in indoor, public places. That guidance is extended to medium level counties for individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from a coronavirus infection. Testing if symptoms arise and staying up to date on vaccinations is universally recommended, regardless of community level.

This map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the COVID-19 community levels of Pennsylvania counties as of Sept. 30, 2022. The orange are at high, the yellow at medium and the green at low. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The community levels, updated weekly, are determined using the number of new cases and COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people (seven-day totals) and the percent of occupied COVID-19 hospital beds (a seven-day average).

COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

The CDC reports fewer cases over the last seven days in the Keystone State compared to recent weeks.

Data through Wednesday indicate 15,205 new cases reported in the commonwealth for the week prior. That compares to 18,981 new cases reported last week and a 28,801 seven-day average of new cases during peak surge in mid-January.

New COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania fell slightly over the week, as well, from 128 last week to 115. The CDC’s positivity rate across the state remained static in the 10 to 14.9% range.

The state reports 1,186 people hospitalized for treatment , with 68 individuals on ventilators.

The downward trend in some metrics in Pennsylvania mirrors the rest of the country, largely, which is also seeing declining new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the CDC. Friday, the agency reported a daily average of 47,112 new cases in the U.S., 343 deaths and nearly 23,000 people hospitalized across the country for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Centre County

New weekly cases in Centre County are down more than 30% as of Wednesday, per the CDC, with 158 reported over the seven days prior.

The positivity rate – the portion of positive tests over the total number reportedly administered – also continues to drop, now at 10.46%.

It’s the second consecutive week the county has been considered at a low community level. Centre County’s free public testing site recently relocated with a focus on those who work in and around schools.

The site has moved from Bellefonte to 60 Decibel Road in State College and runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. PCR testing is available there.

Two varieties of the updated booster shot are now widely available across the U.S. , and all those ages 12 and older who completed their initial series and haven’t received the jab in two months now qualify for the booster.