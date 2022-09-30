Read full article on original website
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims
Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.
The gift of opportunity: Roanoke boy gets adaptive equipment from local charity
ROANOKE, Va. – River is just as sweet and spunky as any other kid – he just has some awesome adaptive equipment to help him live his best life. Four-year-old River was born three-and-a-half months early, weighing one pound. As a result of being born prematurely, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at nine months old, which affects his mobility.
Lottery funds not enough to fund school renovations
Kentuck Elementary School Principal Christie Dawson has a few specific concerns about her building when it comes to safety. One is that students must walk outside to get to the mobile classrooms and the gym. The second is that the pre-K classrooms are in the school’s basement and have only one entrance and exit — and those doors open directly to the outdoors.
Altavista falls to Appomattox in Dogwood District match
APPOMATTOX, Va. – A couple of games from Week 6 1st and 10 were pushed into the following week, including a Dogwood District collision between Altavista and Appomattox. Appomattox had a brutal early schedule, and on Monday, they were looking to get things cranked into gear for the district match.
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates
Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
Danville Parks and Recreation to host Barktoberfest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting the 5th annual Barktoberfest at Coates Bark Park Tuesday night. The event is for dog owners and their pets to discover dog resources and businesses in the area. There will be local vendors with homemade dog treats and supplies, a...
More than 6,000 without power across the region as Ian remnants move through
Va. – 11:50 a.m. Update Sunday. More than 6,000 are now without power. See below for an updated breakdown. Check with your power company to see when power is expected to be restored. 1:45 p.m. Update Saturday. More than 36,000 are now left without power. See below for an...
Martinsville Man Shot and Charged in Tennessee
A Martinsville man was shot and charged with reckless endangerment of a firearm in Tennessee early Sunday morning. According to WSET, Sevierville Police responded to a call outside of an establishment about shots being fired. Witnesses said that a vehicle took off after the shots were fired but police caught...
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
40 Days for Life, pro-life campaign held in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A national anti-abortion leader is bringing her message to Roanoke. On Monday afternoon, the director of 40 Days for Life gave a speech outside the Peters Creek Road planned parenthood, stressing the need for communities to talk about the topic. She said it’s easy for abortion...
80-year-old man dies after crashing in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – An 80-year-old man lost his life after crashing in Franklin County on Route 678 on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say Raymond Leon Chisom, 80, of Hardy, was driving north in a 2004 Jeep Cherokee when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
Stratford Village Apartments residents frustrated with lack of assistance after fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Two weeks after a deadly fire, residents at Stratford Village Apartments are fed up. “It’s frustrating because she has all her stuff there. Everything she has is there at the apartment,” said Missy Spradlin, whose mother lives in one of the units. Despite being...
Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County
The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
