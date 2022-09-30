ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, TN

Young couple dies in late-night crash, Tennessee cops say. ‘So much more life to live’

By Moira Ritter
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

A young couple died when their Jeep was slammed by a commercial truck, Tennessee cops say.

Austin Moffitt, 18, was driving with his girlfriend, Alexis McCann, 19, when he failed to stop at an intersection, a Tennessee Highway Patrol report says. A 2019 Freightliner then collided with the driver’s side, the report says.

The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the intersection of Tennessee State Route 28 and John Burch Road near Dunlap, the report says. Moffitt, McCann and the truck driver were all wearing seat belts, the report says. The truck driver was not injured.

Following news of the wreck, the community took to social media to share tributes for Moffitt and McCann, who both graduated from high school in May, the Sequatchie County Football Facebook page told McClatchy News.

“Austin was a wonderful young man and an outstanding football player. He will always be remembered in our hearts. Alexis was his biggest fan,” Sequatchie County Football wrote in a Facebook post.

Austin Moffitt was such a great young man and player,” a former football coach wrote in a Facebook post. “Alexis was such a sweet girl and a great student. She worked extremely hard. This is such a devastating loss for the community. They will both be missed by many.”

“They (were) ... both young and had so much more life to live !!” another post on Facebook says. “We will miss you buddy!!! I hope I get to see you again one day!!! We love you!!!”

Comments / 2

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

