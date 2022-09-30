Read full article on original website
muckraker_bob
4d ago
It’s really unfortunate that stories which barely reflect high school English proficiency at an inner city school level get published - and read. Time was when a reader had the opportunity to assign a star rating to a piece. That seems to be a thing of the past. It’s not hard to understand why.
Reply
6
WizardofSmog
4d ago
Everyone has a right to sue - its whether you win or not that counts
Reply(1)
6
Related
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
I quit my job after my boss called me lazy, now I get paid more than £60 an hour to do absolutely nothing
A JAPANESE man may just have what some would see as the perfect job – he gets paid to do pretty much nothing. Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto, 38, charges 10,000 yen (£61) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion. "Basically, I rent myself out....
Staff horrified after being sent payroll email with meme asking for very X-rated favour to get their wages
STAFF were left open-mouthed after a payroll email dropped into their inboxes with a meme asking for a very X-rated favour. The message from payroll told workers when their pay sheets needed to be submitted - but it was another detail that caught their attention. At the bottom of the...
A store's owner requires all workers to sign a contract waiving their right to meal and rest periods
Coffee and lunch breaks are not mandated by federal law. However, under federal law, when employers do provide breaks (often ranging between 5 and 20 minutes), those breaks are included as hours worked and factored into the calculation of overtime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
It turns out employees working a 4-day week use their extra day off to catch up on sleep
A six-month study is showing that a four-day workweek could be beneficial for companies and employees.
Pipeline boss says he's turned down $13 million in work because he can't find workers, even after boosting wages 22% and offering $5,000 retention bonuses
The Boudreau Pipeline Corp. president told WSJ he's turned down 22% of awarded work this year because the company doesn't have enough staff.
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meta is reportedly putting some workers onto a '30-day list' that gives them a month to find a new role at the company — or leave
A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the practice is a way for Meta to keep talent it might otherwise have lost.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Everyone who’s jealous of remote workers is right to be
Highly paid remote workers are moving to small towns, outearning those who live there. Working from home can provide more benefits than just sleeping in later and wearing pajamas all day. It also means a fatter paycheck. No wonder everyone wants in. Within the professional services industries in the U.S.,...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
Woman reveals she was replaced within three hours of quitting job: ‘You are always dispensable’
A woman has warned internet users to prioritise their mental health after she revealed that her corporate job replaced her position less than three hours after she had quit.Norah Myers – a pilates instructor living in Canada – has gained more than 67k followers on her TikTok page, where she shares wellness tips and pilates exercises. Before becoming a pilates instructor, Norah explained that she used to work overtime at her past corporate job.She began her viral video by stitching a TikTok from another content creator, who asked: “What’s something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?”“No...
Woman Refusing to Pay Towards Stepkids' College Funds Sparks Fury
A woman has divided opinions online after she asked the internet if she was at fault for not wanting to support her stepchildren, even though she makes three times more money than her husband does. In a post shared on Reddit on Monday, the woman, under the username u/aitahusbandskids, wrote...
Diner ‘flabbergasted’ to find 3.5% surcharge on restaurant bill – to cover staff’s health insurance
Tipping culture and American healthcare have both come under attack on TikTok after a woman said she received a surcharge for staff insurance coverage on a recent restaurant bill. TikTok user @killjill said in a recent video that she was eating brunch at a restaurant with friends when she noticed a 3.5 per cent surcharge for “staff benefits” on her bill. She said when she asked a restaurant worker what the “staff benefits” charge was for, they told her the charge was to cover healthcare for staff at the restaurant. The TikTok user said she was “flabbergasted” that customers were...
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with coworkers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned upon in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Some Workers Aren't Just 'Quiet Quitting' — They're 'Fast Quitting' and Leaving Companies Earlier Than Ever Before
Quitting isn't just 'quiet,' new data from LinkedIn's Economic Graph team found that more workers are quitting their jobs before the one-year mark.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 6