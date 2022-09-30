Read full article on original website
gilbertsunnews.com
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
AZFamily
Fosters needed for 139 rabbits rescued from Glendale home
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Phoenix Police officers. AHS, Phoenix PD, and Animal Cruelty Investigators went to the home last Friday where they found the rabbits living in their own urine and fecal matter.
kjzz.org
Downtown Phoenix's unhoused encampment 'the zone' is growing, and no one is happy about it
More people are living on the streets of our cities now than they have in nearly a decade. At the last Point in Time Homeless Count, that added up to more than 5,000 people — nearly 10,000 if you count those living in shelters. That’s nearly twice as many as the first time the count was conducted in 2016.
scottsdale.org
Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season
As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
azbigmedia.com
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
citysuntimes.com
Festive ways to celebrate fall around the Valley
Things are cooling down, but celebrations for fall are just heating up. From pumpkin patches to parties to festivals, there’s fun fall activities for everyone. Here’s a list of local events to help you get in the fall mood. There’s nothing more fall than a good pumpkin patch....
KOLD-TV
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
ecollegetimes.com
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted for reportedly trafficking stolen goods, theft and fraudulent schemes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Josh Levine has been a familiar face here in the Valley for years when it comes to auctioning off high-dollar items for people. But Levine is now in serious legal trouble. On Your Side has discovered the Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently announced that Levine has been indicted with nearly two dozen felony counts, including fraudulent schemes.
fox10phoenix.com
Sun Lakes family loses home after driver crashes into soon-to-be mother's bedroom
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A soon-to-be mother says she’s glad to be alive even though she lost everything when a car drove into her house. Samantha Cuevas bedroom was right next to what would have been the nursery, and the few things still visible in the ashes taunt her.
northcentralnews.net
Trash and recycling day changes
October 2022 — In September, the City of Phoenix announced that to maximize efficiencies and customer service, the Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers.
oucampus.org
900 S. 94th St #1167
Via De Cielo "RESORT STYLE LIVING" Chandler - Perfect Chandler location!! 2 Master suites, open great room, balcony, attached 2 car garage, black kitchen appliances, two-tone paint, tile & carpet throughout, washer/dryer included, Don't miss out on this spectacular home!. Gated Community, Community Playground & Pool. PLEASE CALL: Kelly Harrell...
ABC 15 News
Student dead, two hospitalized amid possible overdose at Canyon State Academy
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 16-year-old student is dead and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at a Queen Creek school. Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, police and medics were called to Canyon State Academy, near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads, for reports of students having a medical emergency.
'Don't send a patrol car': Phoenix 911 dispatchers get guidelines for handling reports of illegal abortions
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is now telling 911 dispatchers how to handle callers reporting an illegal abortion. The instructions: Don't send a patrol car. Hand off the report to higher-ranking officers. This comes ten days after a Pima County judge allowed a near-total abortion ban to take...
AZFamily
New trash pick-up and recycling days begin for City of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Be sure to check a new city map before taking your trash to the curb this week. The City of Phoenix will be updating its trash pick-up and recycling days starting Monday, Oct. 3. The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says the change is a...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: What's new at the 2022 Arizona State Fair
The sizzle of turkey legs, the sweet scents of fluffy cotton candy and the crunchy yet tender favorite fried food on a stick, meet the squeals of laughter (or is that a pig) from the top of the Sky Ride, as the 2022 Arizona State Fair opened Sept. 23. The annual tradition continues through Sunday, Oct. 30, open Thursdays through Sundays.
touropia.com
14 Free Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
The city of Phoenix, Arizona and its surrounding metropolitan area can be a great place to explore for anyone traveling on a budget. America’s sixth-largest city boasts beautiful sunny weather all year round. Nature plays an important role in the active life of its citizens. It is a priceless...
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
