WNEM
Michigan native helping restore power in Florida
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Search and recovery efforts continue across the state of Florida. “Some areas just look like a war zone,” says Michigan native Aaron Schiefer. He’s currently working for the Tampa Electric Company. Schiefer says all hands are on deck in the Tampa Bay area as...
WNEM
Trial begins for three accused of helping in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These men knew who Adam Fox was when they trained him,” said Michigan Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and...
WNEM
Michigan residents feel for victims of Hurricane Ian
The U.S. Department of Justice will award the city of Flint a $1.5 million grant to reduce crime and gun violence. We talk with scare actors from Factory of the Dead about what you can do this spooky season at the largest haunted attraction in the tri-cities. SVSU students create...
WNEM
State wins legal victory against owners of failed Edenville dam
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The state has won a legal victory in the fight against the owners of the Edenville Dam, one of the two structures that failed in the spring of 2020, causing catastrophic flooding in mid-Michigan. A federal court has determined the owners misled people about the reasons...
WNEM
Candidates discuss the issues at SVSU forum
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Democratic U.S. House Representative Dan Kildee squared off tonight against his opponent, Republican Paul Junge, at Saginaw Valley State University’s Candidate forum. The candidates disagreed on many topics, but the hot button issue of abortion access drew the biggest response from the crowd. “This is...
WNEM
Bay Co. man wins $271K from Michigan lottery
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $271,601 playing the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The player matched the five numbers, 14-19-21-34-36, from the Sept. 7 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at Larry’s Corner Lounge at 101 W. Third Street in Pinconning. “I...
WNEM
State offering COVID-19 ‘test to treat’ sites
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering 13 COVID-19 “test to treat” locations across the state. The sites will offer no-cost testing and telehealth services to Michigan residents. “Early access to these medications helps support faster recovery and decreases the risk of...
WNEM
Showers return Thursday, temperatures tumble Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a great run of weather to start this week, and our Wednesday hasn’t been too bad, either!. We’ve had a few more clouds pass through the skies, but those clouds have still allowed for some sunshine and we aren’t expecting any rain through your evening plans tonight. Temperatures rose into the 70s again today in many spots, but don’t get used to it! A big temperature drop is ahead as we end the week.
WNEM
Chilly night, but warm & beautiful Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a chilly start Monday morning, we rebounded beautifully on Monday afternoon, with most of our inland locations warming up into the 60s!. Areas near the lakeshore have been a bit cooler with the wind off of Lake Huron and a few passing clouds, but it should still be a beautiful evening to find a reason to be outside! Temperatures will be chilly again tonight, but we’ll have another beautiful day ahead of us tomorrow to enjoy, and we’ll be even a bit warmer!
