Benzinga
The Ethereum Merge Was A Success: Now What? Interview With Launchnodes CEO Jaydeep Korde
Arguably the largest event since the creation of Bitcoin, Ethereum successfully merged its beacon chain to become fully proof of stake less than a month ago. Not only was this huge for the Ethereum community, but The Merge was the largest decarbonization event in history, reducing the world’s energy consumption by 0.2%. Since The Merge occurred, however, Ethereum has fallen in price. Investors are starting to ask: Now What??
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Datadog Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog. Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
PETS・
Where Intel Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Intel INTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Trading Credit Suisse's Technical Levels As Markets Sweat The Bank's Future
It is hard to imagine that Monday's news cycle on Credit Suisse Group AG CS would have a positive impact on the issue and perhaps on global markets as well. But it has. What are the possible implications for the beleaguered stock from a technical perspective?. Long-Term Loser: What so...
Benzinga
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company") NMI,NMREF announced today, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, consultants, officers and directors. A total of 4,000,000 Options were granted.
How Is The Market Feeling About Best Buy Co?
Best Buy Co's BBY short percent of float has fallen 3.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.71 million shares sold short, which is 5.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Realty Income
Realty Income O has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Realty Income at $60.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where LyondellBasell Industries Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, LyondellBasell Industries LYB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $95.6 versus the current price of LyondellBasell Industries at $80.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Vertiv Faces Spending Pullback, Supply Woes & Potential Asia-Pacific Slowdown, Says Analyst
Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT with a price target of $10.00. The company had announced that its CEO Rob Johnson, will be stepping down due to health reasons effective December 31, 2022. His successor Giordano Albertazzi, the analyst says,...
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Block
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Block SQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
A Repeat of 2000 And 2008 Luming? A Critical Look At The S&P 500.
The S&P 500 has declined by 17% since the high of August. This includes a further decline of 11% since my last update. The price made light work of the trendline I highlighted in my previous article, breaking through it and declining further to the weekly 200 simple moving average (w200sma), where the price is now finding support.
Generac Acquires Industrial IoT Platform Blue Pillar
Generac Holdings Inc GNRC has acquired Blue Pillar, an industrial internet of things (IoT) platform developer, for undisclosed financial terms. Generac said it shares a mutual customer base with Blue Pillar, with highly compatible product offerings that work together to provide a total connectivity solution to commercial and industrial customers.
Can Increased Odds Of A Recession Cause Crypto To Rise?
After a painful week for the stock market in the U.S., the S&P 500 had its best day since July, growing by 2.59%. S&P 500 futures are also up over 1.8%. This has led Bitcoin to rise over 4% overnight. This rise in the stock market resulted from weak manufacturing data that came in yesterday. The U.S. September manufacturing ISM was weaker than the expected 52 and dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9. Furthermore, employment & new orders fell below 50. Prices paid dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9 in addition to supplier deliveries and order backlogs falling These indicators are pointing to less inflation pressure, hence resulting in positive sentiment in global markets yesterday, including Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Lennar To Face Heat As Interest Rate Hike Negatively Impacts Home Ownership Affordability, Says Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Lennar Corp LEN and lowered the price target to $115 from $130. The analyst said the company beat Q3 FY22 normalized EPS expectations driven by stronger-than-expected homebuilding gross income and lower SG&A expense. However, Hecht thinks...
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
