ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Explosives found in Lycoming County home

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34shFB_0iGwlDa100

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man identified as Steve Randal Guthrie.

Man arrested after Milton Village apartment shooting

PSP states after Guthrie was taken into custody, police found two handmade explosive devices in the house where Guthrie was seated.

Police evacuated the surrounding homes due to the explosive devices found.

PSP Bomb Squad was able to confirm that the devices were functional and secured them safely.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Teen accused of threatening woman, locking her in bathroom

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township. Troopers stated once they […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Witness allegedly threatened over testimony against family member

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman told a witness “you better not go to court” as she allegedly threatened her over an upcoming hearing. Tiana Shanay Moore, 33, of Williamsport swore at the woman and threatened her several times on Sept. 15 near the 800 block of Elmira Street, police said. According to investigators, Moore said, “I’ll f**k you up if you go to court.” Related reading: Two charged...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lycoming County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
City
Loyalsock Township, PA
wkok.com

Possible Theft Under Investigation at Freeburg Fire Company

FREEBURG – Selinsgrove state police are just releasing details as they continue investigating a possible theft at the Freeburg Fire Company. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred September 12. They say upon their arrival, it was discovered gun raffle tickets, stubs, and money were missing and unaccounted for. That...
FREEBURG, PA
WBRE

Man accused of throwing girlfriends phone into toilet

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man charged with assault is accused of throwing his girlfriend’s phone into a toilet. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 24 around 8:00 a.m. troopers responded to a domestic argument at a house on Upper Road in East Cameron. PSP states Jonathan Chiu, 35, of Shamokin, allegedly […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man suffers broken jaw after being punched while shopping

Williamsport, Pa. — A man was punched so hard while he was shopping, it broke his jaw in two places, according to police. The victim told police he "saw stars" moments after David Evans Braxton, 48, of Williamsport sucker punched him while in the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue on Sept. 22, police said. Although Braxton was yelling at him after the assault, the accuser told police had trouble understanding what Braxton was saying. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Explosives#Pennsylvania State Police#Psp Bomb Squad#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Man arrested, 84 drugs seized from Hazleton house

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street. Police say investigators announced their presence but no […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Investigation into $900 worth of jewelry stolen from Boscovs

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating into a retail theft that occurred at Boscovs where over $900 worth of jewelry was stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 23 around 6:50 p.m., a retail theft occurred at Boscovs located at Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive in Selinsgrove. PSP states the thief stole […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
therecord-online.com

Friday crash details near Lock Haven released

CASTANEA TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say the driver sustained what were believed to be minor injuries when his tanker truck overturned Friday on the Route 220 south entrance ramp off Paul Mack Boulevard. The spill tied up traffic for some time as a hazmat unit was called in as part of the cleanup.
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner reportedly attacks guard during intake

Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say. Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative. Baney pushed...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly inappropriately touching child during game of "horse"

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a child during a game of "horse." State police at Montoursville say the incident occurred during a holiday gathering around Easter 2014. Police recently found out about the incident when a Children and Youth Services worker contacted them. Douglas R. Holmes, 55, was with the child that day when he started playing a game of "horse" with them....
MUNCY, PA
WOLF

Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy