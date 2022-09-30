Explosives found in Lycoming County home

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man identified as Steve Randal Guthrie.

PSP states after Guthrie was taken into custody, police found two handmade explosive devices in the house where Guthrie was seated.

Police evacuated the surrounding homes due to the explosive devices found.

PSP Bomb Squad was able to confirm that the devices were functional and secured them safely.

The investigation is ongoing.

