Environment

Full coverage of Hurricane Ian, Betty White’s belongings up for auction, and more top news from the past week

By Christie D'Zurilla, Los Angeles Times
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago
Statesville Record & Landmark

Florida sheriff warns looters; 3 win Nobel Prize in physics; Trump files lawsuit against CNN | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, 78 deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida. A Florida sheriff issued a blunt warning to potential looters.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Biden heads to New York, New Jersey to visit IBM, fundraise

President Biden on Thursday will travel to New York and New Jersey to promote his economic agenda and make two fundraising stops ahead of the midterm elections. He will first travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he will visit tech company IBM’s campus. He will deliver remarks on his economic agenda, which will include creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and promoting manufacturing in America, according to the White House.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BuzzFeed

20 Unwritten Rules That Latine People Follow Every Day

"Making sure our kids are always clean, have nice clothes, and neat hair. Obviously, parents of all ethnicities want their children to look presentable, but it’s something we consciously think about because we don’t want anyone thinking of our kids as 'dirty Mexicans.'"
IMMIGRATION

