Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
West Austin chamber to host local dining, music at Concordia University
Taste of West Austin, a ticketed public event hosted by the West Austin Chamber of Commerce at Concordia University Texas will be inside Building B on campus Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. (Courtesy Concordia University Texas) The West Austin Chamber of Commerce is joining with Concordia University Texas to host...
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
3 new shopping centers bringing restaurants, retailers to Cedar Park, Leander
Construction began on the first phase of the Centro Plaza development in Leander in September. (Rendering courtesy Prime Developer) Several new shopping centers are under construction throughout the Cedar Park and Leander area, including the Shops at New Hope, Centro Plaza and the Shops at Travisso. Each of these centers...
Georgetown ISD's Bridges Boutique reopens Oct. 5
The boutique features handmade jewelry, candles and other household items for sale. (Community Impact staff) The Georgetown ISD Bridges Boutique will host a grand reopening event at the old Carver Elementary School site, 1200 W. 17th St., on Oct. 5. Doors will be open 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and will close...
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway
Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
Longhorn Mac Repair closing Georgetown location, making Pflugerville only location
Longhorn Mac Repair launched in 2011. (Courtesy Longhorn Mac Repair) After serving Georgetown for two years, Longhorn Mac Repair will close its doors at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 165, Georgetown, and consolidate all its technology work to its first location in Pflugerville. Longhorn Mac Repair opened in 2011 at...
City of Austin soliciting feedback on Bergstrom Trail design
The 6.5-mile project will provide a connection for the pedestrian, bicycle and transit networks, according to city officials. (Courtesy Austin Public Works Department) Austin’s Public Works Department is asking the community to weigh in on plans for a 6.5-mile urban trail in South Austin. The Bergstrom Trail will be...
Limited outdoor watering can resume in Cedar Park, Leander after pipeline repair
Residents in some Austin-area cities can resume outdoor watering on a limited schedule Monday, after it was completely restricted due to a pipeline repair.
BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Burlington brings coats to outlets and more San Marcos business news
Burlington is now open at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, located at 3939 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Burlington held a grand opening ceremony Sept. 23 at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 S. I-35. Ste. 800, San Marcos. Burlington is known for its selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The store also sells kids items, toys, home decor and more. Burlington was founded in 1972 and now has more than 800 stores across the country. 737-338-7096. www.burlington.com.
mansfieldisd.org
MISD Superintendent Selected for Leadership Think Tank
MISD’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kimberley Cantu, has been selected to participate in a prestigious leadership think tank at the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin. Membership in the institute’s Superintendent Academy is competitive and by invitation only. Dr. Cantu was nominated by her colleagues and met a set of rigorous screening criteria. She also received a scholarship to participate in the program.
Teaspoon to bring boba with American flavors to northwest Austin
Teaspoon serves tea drinks like Thai Tea, Mint Breeze, and the Grasshopper with cucumber juice—three items on the menu with in-house boba. (Courtesy Teaspoon) Teaspoon, a tea bar serving traditional boba tea and pairing it with classic American flavors will open at the Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin in November at 10515 N Mopac Expy, Ste. N, Austin. The business that originated in California serves original handcrafted drinks such as Thai tea, a slow-steeped Thai tea topped with organic cream and made-to-order boba, as well as seasonal concoctions such as the summer flamingo, a freshly blended watermelon juice layered over passion fruit juice. www.teaspoonlife.com.
101x.com
Jason Is Going To Fix Manor
He is determined to fix Manor, one school at a time! We recently got a DM from a listener who was concerned about Jason’s sort-of stepson Bumblito going to Manor High School. Evidently, the schools over there have a reputation for being terrible. In order to get out of driving Bumblito to Round Rock every day for class… I mean, in order to improve Manor out of the goodness of his heart… Jason wants to fix the school system. What should he do in order to make it a fairly okay place for Bumblito to attend?
MySanAntonio
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
UT employee arrested in connection with assaulting Longhorn Band members
He reportedly used false credentials to access the stadium.
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
Eater
Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees
Salad drive-thru Baby Greens is closing this month. The last day of the 10611 Research Boulevard restaurant in the Gateway neighborhood will be on Friday, October 7. Owner Sharon Mays said she had to close her business because she “no longer had enough employees to run the restaurant,” as she explains in the Instagram video post announcement. Starting earlier this year, she said that she has been losing lots of employees because they’ve been leaving Austin to live in comparatively more affordable cities and areas.
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
