Austin, TX

KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
Community Impact Austin

New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway

Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
The Associated Press

BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Community Impact Austin

Burlington brings coats to outlets and more San Marcos business news

Burlington is now open at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, located at 3939 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Burlington held a grand opening ceremony Sept. 23 at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 S. I-35. Ste. 800, San Marcos. Burlington is known for its selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The store also sells kids items, toys, home decor and more. Burlington was founded in 1972 and now has more than 800 stores across the country. 737-338-7096. www.burlington.com.
mansfieldisd.org

MISD Superintendent Selected for Leadership Think Tank

MISD’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kimberley Cantu, has been selected to participate in a prestigious leadership think tank at the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin. Membership in the institute’s Superintendent Academy is competitive and by invitation only. Dr. Cantu was nominated by her colleagues and met a set of rigorous screening criteria. She also received a scholarship to participate in the program.
Community Impact Austin

Teaspoon to bring boba with American flavors to northwest Austin

Teaspoon serves tea drinks like Thai Tea, Mint Breeze, and the Grasshopper with cucumber juice—three items on the menu with in-house boba. (Courtesy Teaspoon) Teaspoon, a tea bar serving traditional boba tea and pairing it with classic American flavors will open at the Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin in November at 10515 N Mopac Expy, Ste. N, Austin. The business that originated in California serves original handcrafted drinks such as Thai tea, a slow-steeped Thai tea topped with organic cream and made-to-order boba, as well as seasonal concoctions such as the summer flamingo, a freshly blended watermelon juice layered over passion fruit juice. www.teaspoonlife.com.
101x.com

Jason Is Going To Fix Manor

He is determined to fix Manor, one school at a time! We recently got a DM from a listener who was concerned about Jason’s sort-of stepson Bumblito going to Manor High School. Evidently, the schools over there have a reputation for being terrible. In order to get out of driving Bumblito to Round Rock every day for class… I mean, in order to improve Manor out of the goodness of his heart… Jason wants to fix the school system. What should he do in order to make it a fairly okay place for Bumblito to attend?
MySanAntonio

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
Eater

Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees

Salad drive-thru Baby Greens is closing this month. The last day of the 10611 Research Boulevard restaurant in the Gateway neighborhood will be on Friday, October 7. Owner Sharon Mays said she had to close her business because she “no longer had enough employees to run the restaurant,” as she explains in the Instagram video post announcement. Starting earlier this year, she said that she has been losing lots of employees because they’ve been leaving Austin to live in comparatively more affordable cities and areas.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

