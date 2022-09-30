ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New public mural in Albany released

By Michael Mahar
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new mural has been added to Albany’s downtown public art display. Artist D. Colin’s mural titled “Back to Life” spans more than 1,200 square feet and is located on an abutment between 677 Broadway and the Quackenbush Garage. The mural was funded as part of Albany’s $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), through which Albany Center Gallery received a $72,000 award for the addition of four Capital Walls murals. This is the last of the four murals to be put up.

“Creating colorful works of art in public spaces not only brightens up a downtown but also provokes thought and inspiration,” said New York State Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “In Albany, public art is just one component of a successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative. These murals contribute to a community’s identity and fosters a sense of pride.”

The final DRI-funded mural also marks the 19th Capital Walls mural. More than 24,000 square feet of public art have been added to spaces around the Capital Region, highlighting the work of local and international artists alike under the DRI.

West Virginia fugitive arrested in Washington County

“D. Colin’s hopeful and inspiring mural titled ‘Back to Life’ is the most recent piece unveiled as a part of the Capital Walls mural program, and the fourth and final DRI funded mural in the City of Albany,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “I want to thank The Albany Center Gallery, Albany Barn, Albany Parking Authority, and the Downtown BID for their collaboration on creating Capital Walls and working to promote these beautiful pieces of art that have made our downtown streetscape more vibrant and inviting.”

