Texas human smuggling bust stops plane of illegal immigrants, including deported child sexual assault suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year, but detectives have not figured out what’s behind the violence. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” Although police would not say whether all seven shootings had been linked to the same gun, McFadden alluded to a single pistol during the news conference.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO