Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts Receive Brutal News Concerning Injured Star
The Indianapolis Colts picked up a huge victory in Week 3 when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for their first victory of the season. They were looking to ride that momentum in their Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans and get things going. Disappointingly for them, it was another flat performance.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
1 Stat That Should Force Panthers To Fire Matt Rhule Instantly
Had the Carolina Panthers caught a few breaks this season, they could very easily be 4-0. They fell just short in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns as rookie Cade York kicked a 58-yard game-winner to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. In Week 2, Daniel Jones gifted them a pick-six that would have turned the tide of the game, but the ball was dropped.
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
A’s Likely Headed to Las Vegas Strip After Oakland Drops Ball
Las Vegas has a lot of patience when it comes to waiting for the arrival of a major league sports team. Back in 2007, an investment group made a pitch to the National Hockey League's executive committee to bring a team to Sin City, but was not successful. It would be 10 more years before the city would land its first major league sports team and the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights would celebrate their inaugural season in 2017-18.
NFL Analysis Network
Intriguing Running Back Suggested As Trade Target For 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are once again battling against the injury bug. They have already seen multiple starters go down this season, some with injuries more significant than others. The most damaging has been losing starting quarterback, Trey Lance. While some people believe that the 49ers are better off with...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
BYU football: Can No. 16 Cougars stand up to well-rested and surging Notre Dame in Las Vegas?
BYU football: No. 16 Cougars’ leaky run defense will be put to the test against Fighting Irish on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Aaron Rodgers Hints At Wanting Packers To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Green Bay Packers have taken a different approach on offense thus far in the 2022 season. After years of relying on Davante Adams as their go-to receiver, Aaron Rodgers is spreading the ball around more this season out of necessity. Could Odell Beckham Jr. end up being a new go-to target for Rodgers?
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL QB Showers Packers’ Offense With Praise
After a disastrous start to the 2022 season when the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, they have gotten things back on track in the three weeks since the opener. The Packers have won three games in a row and the offense is beginning to click for stretches at a time.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Makes History In A Bizarre Way In Week 4
The dawn of a new era could be upon the Pittsburgh Steelers. At halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin was looking to give the team a spark in the second half. So, he made a change that people have been waiting for but didn’t expect to see for a few weeks.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Speaks Out On Current Health Status
Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts wasted all of the positive momentum that they built in Week 3 with their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Hosting their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, the Colts put forth another weak effort, trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Crazy Number For Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs From Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys have had several players step up in the absence of starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Some people wrote the Cowboys off after Prescott injured his thumb in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying their season was already over. No one told the Cowboys that,...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys, Steelers Suggested As Trade Destinations For Falcons’ Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons picked up their first victory of the season in Week 3 on their visit to the Seattle Seahawks. Now 1-2, the Falcons could look to build on that as no teams have really separated themselves from the pack yet in the NFC. Many people are expecting the Falcons to eventually become sellers and one player that could draw some interest on the trade market is linebacker Deion Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams to watch.
