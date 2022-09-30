ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Receive Brutal News Concerning Injured Star

The Indianapolis Colts picked up a huge victory in Week 3 when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for their first victory of the season. They were looking to ride that momentum in their Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans and get things going. Disappointingly for them, it was another flat performance.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game

One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
TheStreet

A’s Likely Headed to Las Vegas Strip After Oakland Drops Ball

Las Vegas has a lot of patience when it comes to waiting for the arrival of a major league sports team. Back in 2007, an investment group made a pitch to the National Hockey League's executive committee to bring a team to Sin City, but was not successful. It would be 10 more years before the city would land its first major league sports team and the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights would celebrate their inaugural season in 2017-18.
NFL Analysis Network

Intriguing Running Back Suggested As Trade Target For 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are once again battling against the injury bug. They have already seen multiple starters go down this season, some with injuries more significant than others. The most damaging has been losing starting quarterback, Trey Lance. While some people believe that the 49ers are better off with...
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL QB Showers Packers’ Offense With Praise

After a disastrous start to the 2022 season when the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, they have gotten things back on track in the three weeks since the opener. The Packers have won three games in a row and the offense is beginning to click for stretches at a time.
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Makes History In A Bizarre Way In Week 4

The dawn of a new era could be upon the Pittsburgh Steelers. At halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin was looking to give the team a spark in the second half. So, he made a change that people have been waiting for but didn’t expect to see for a few weeks.
NFL Analysis Network

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Speaks Out On Current Health Status

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts wasted all of the positive momentum that they built in Week 3 with their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Hosting their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, the Colts put forth another weak effort, trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Crazy Number For Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs From Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys have had several players step up in the absence of starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Some people wrote the Cowboys off after Prescott injured his thumb in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying their season was already over. No one told the Cowboys that,...
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys, Steelers Suggested As Trade Destinations For Falcons’ Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons picked up their first victory of the season in Week 3 on their visit to the Seattle Seahawks. Now 1-2, the Falcons could look to build on that as no teams have really separated themselves from the pack yet in the NFC. Many people are expecting the Falcons to eventually become sellers and one player that could draw some interest on the trade market is linebacker Deion Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams to watch.
