Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
Woonsocket Call
Everybody’s talking: WHS grad Kevin Lavallee opens Everybody’s Pizzeria
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike. Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management...
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
It’s that time of year, time to hit farm stands around the region for the apples, pumpkins and delicious treats. This week, we’ve selected a few that offer a most definite seasonal favorite, apple cider donuts. Have a great weekend!. Hard-Pressed Cider Co. in Jamestown specializes in apple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
thebeveragejournal.com
On Premise Advice: Fall Is Upon Us
Meteorological fall started just a few weeks ago, and with the ever-shortening days, it’s impossible not to see winter on the horizon. But for now, let’s enjoy October — the bridge month that takes us from summer to winter. This time of year, we are inundated with everything pumpkin.
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrinow.news
The weekend: Pinup calendar shoot, hunting season & a haunted trail
Northern, RI – Autumn is now in full swing with new seasonal openings, festivals and fairs nearly every weekend until the colder weather takes hold later this year. Welcome to The Weekend, northern Rhode Island, our weekly roundup of all the fun you can find in our small towns, from live music and car shows, to fundraisers and special celebrations.
‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend. All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
nrinow.news
Gallery: Haunted Gallows opens to visitors
BURRILLVILLE – The latest attraction offering scares to brave visitors from across New England opened in Burrillville this week, providing a new choice for fun this Halloween season. Haunted Gallows held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 30, with guests flocking to a 600-acre property on East Ironstone Road...
providenceonline.com
The Witches of Providence
According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
providenceonline.com
HOME TOUR: Providence’s Wedding Cake House
N.B. Miranda’s term as innkeeper ends in April of 2023, and the Wedding Cake House team is looking for her successor. Interested? Apply online at DirtPalace.org. At the intersection of Plainfield Street and Manton Avenue, AKA Olneyville Square, find The Dirt Palace Storefront Window Gallery. Since 2000, this public art project has showcased the talent of hundreds of local, national, and international artists, community groups, and youth arts programming. Monthly rotating exhibits are free and on view 24/7.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
rimonthly.com
Where to Get the Most Epic Eight-Course Meal at a Waterfront Restaurant in Newport
When there’s a real reason to celebrate, only a sensational meal will do, and the Newport waterfront restaurant Cara at the Chanler is the place to do it. The Forbes Five-Star restaurant is perched on the Cliff Walk, overlooking beautiful Easton’s Beach and the surfers who brave those waves at any temperature all year long.
providenceonline.com
Indulge in Fall Pastries from Pawtucket’s Sweetfairy
Unafraid of using a little color and sparkle in their almost-too-pretty-to-eat vegan confections, Sweetfairy LLC is a labor of love led by pastry chefs Flourish Nuñez and mother Sonia. From a selection of muffins, loaves, and sweet doughs to butterfly-shaped hand pies and cakes adorned with edible flowers and dried fruit, Flourish specializes in desserts that are as lovely as they are comforting. “The purpose of Sweetfairy is to share a personal experience,” she says, “to translate every part of ourselves and infuse that magic into all of the sweets and treats we create.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: Narragansett Beer Fixes All Problems, According to Brewery’s Clever New Commercial
Narragansett Beer fixes all problems, is the tongue-in-cheek claim in the brewery’s newest commercial online. “I feel bloated, headaches…I’m tired all the time,” says the older actor, looking for a remedy at a pharmacy. The younger actor playing the pharmacist says he has just the cure...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
rinewstoday.com
As Franklin said, “A beautiful city, Ma’am, if you can keep it.”- David Brussat
Photo: Raised river walk of boardwalk with chain-link fencing, its ugliness mitigated by ugly building. (City) Forces are gathering to undo much of the good work done in recent decades to improve the city of Providence. Our beautiful new waterfront seems about to be sacrificed unnecessarily to climate anxieties. Kennedy Plaza, the nexus of public transit in the capital of the Ocean State, seems about to be transformed – again, unnecessarily – into a goofball kiddie playground, a redundant extension of the goofball kiddie playground proposed for Waterplace Park.
Comments / 0