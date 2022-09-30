ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Eight hopefuls going for five elected seats in Abita Springs

Eight candidates will jockey for five at-large seats on the Abita Springs Town Council in the Nov. 8 election. The lineup includes three incumbents. Two other current council members – Ryan Murphy and Evette Randolph - chose not to seek re-election. Abita Springs is not divided by districts, meaning...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Abita mayoral contest will be decided Nov. 8

Incumbent Abita Springs Mayor Dan Curtis and retired small business owner O.J. Pouncey will face off in the Nov. 8 election to see who will lead the town government for the next four years. Curtis, an Army veteran, former teacher and former town alderman, says he wants to serve one...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
NOLA.com

New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Billy Nungesser
Person
Jeff Landry
bigeasymagazine.com

Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation

“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women

Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Election Local#Attorney General#Lincoln#Republicans
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail population jumps to highest level since start of pandemic

The population of the New Orleans jail in September reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, raising concerns among inmate advocates and other jail watchers as Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces a staffing crisis in her department. The Orleans Justice Center’s population hit a post-pandemic high...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans health care startups bought by Michigan-based HMA

Two New Orleans health care consulting startups have sold to Health Management Associates, a Lansing, Michigan-based firm that is one of the largest healthcare industry consultancies in the country. The two companies — The Focus Group and Adaptation Health — will become part of the HMA national network and will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy