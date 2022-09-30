Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
NOLA.com
Eight hopefuls going for five elected seats in Abita Springs
Eight candidates will jockey for five at-large seats on the Abita Springs Town Council in the Nov. 8 election. The lineup includes three incumbents. Two other current council members – Ryan Murphy and Evette Randolph - chose not to seek re-election. Abita Springs is not divided by districts, meaning...
fox8live.com
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of criticism and legal reviews, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will pay the city back nearly $30,000 in first-class flight upgrades. After a city attorney was brought in to determine that Mayor Cantrell is in fact a city employee, Gilbert Montano last...
NOLA.com
Abita mayoral contest will be decided Nov. 8
Incumbent Abita Springs Mayor Dan Curtis and retired small business owner O.J. Pouncey will face off in the Nov. 8 election to see who will lead the town government for the next four years. Curtis, an Army veteran, former teacher and former town alderman, says he wants to serve one...
NOLA.com
On reimbursing first-class flights, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says 'I'm moving forward to do that'
Days after her top deputy announced that he would enforce a city policy requiring Mayor LaToya Cantrell to pay back the cost of first-class flights, Cantrell said Tuesday morning that she is "moving forward" to do that. Cantrell's comments were her first since the Friday statement of Gilbert Montaño, the...
Mayor Cantrell relents, says she'll pay back first class travel costs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell now says that she will repay the city of New Orleans for her upgraded travel expenses that are in the neighborhood of $30,000. “I’m moving forward to do that,” Cantrell said at a ground-breaking event Tuesday morning."Based on the policy review...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies
Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
Deputy shortage at New Orleans Sheriff's office is only getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — In June, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson brought the criminal justice system to a screeching halt when she pulled all of her deputies from courthouse security duty, forcing the building to close, wiping out that day’s docket. After immediate protests from other justice officials, Hutson...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish gives $100K to Christian crisis-pregnancy center to hire staff, repair buildings
Jefferson Parish is giving $100,000 to a Gretna-based nonprofit that provides resources to families facing unexpected pregnancies and advocates against abortion. The Parish Council signed off on the donation to the Community Center for Life, Inc. on Wednesday at the request of District 1 Council member Marion Edwards. The Christian...
bigeasymagazine.com
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation
“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail population jumps to highest level since start of pandemic
The population of the New Orleans jail in September reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, raising concerns among inmate advocates and other jail watchers as Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces a staffing crisis in her department. The Orleans Justice Center’s population hit a post-pandemic high...
fox8live.com
Diving into the race on this upcoming ballot that impacts your wallet the most
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re sick of high utility bills, this November there’s a race on the ballot you may want to pay attention to. They are among our state’s most powerful elected positions when it comes to your wallet and many people don’t even know what they really do.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide. On October 1, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the area of Eat 21st Street in Reserve in response to a homicide. The victim was reportedly shot numerous times and died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans health care startups bought by Michigan-based HMA
Two New Orleans health care consulting startups have sold to Health Management Associates, a Lansing, Michigan-based firm that is one of the largest healthcare industry consultancies in the country. The two companies — The Focus Group and Adaptation Health — will become part of the HMA national network and will...
fox8live.com
Former mayoral administrations say city-owned Pontalba apartment was never lived in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a Lee Zurik investigation finding New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent, FOX 8 contacted the administrations of all prior New Orleans mayors to discuss how the apartment was used during their terms. The...
NOLA.com
Have questions about Jefferson Parish playground plans? Series of meetings will provide answers
Jefferson Parish residents will be able to ask Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Director Mario Bazile questions about plans to revitalize playgrounds and youth sports and provide input at a series of community meetings beginning this week. Called "Recreation Reimagined," the plan includes playground upgrades...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
NOLA.com
Corps eyes solution for Neptune Pass, a Mississippi River channel that is blocking navigation
Near the mouth of the Mississippi River, there are few large swamp forests. Coastal erosion has also made it harder for vegetation to thrive. But in an offshoot of the river deep in Plaquemines Parish, a young grove of willow trees has begun to grow. Fields of weeds and lilies...
