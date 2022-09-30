Read full article on original website
Miket
4d ago
Judge should end this now. Give landlords a break. This has gone too far too long.
Reply(1)
8
I
4d ago
Nobody should live for free or or off anyone else’s back
Reply(1)
8
Related
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayor’s race: unions, coal terminal developers, and others are spending big on a few candidates
A handful of candidates running for Oakland mayor stand to benefit from the support of a few influential groups and wealthy individuals who are preparing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting their preferred contenders in advance of Nov. 8, the last day to vote. While the candidates for...
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Greg Hodge
Feel like you don’t know much about the 10 people running to be Oakland’s next mayor? You’re not alone. In the race to replace outgoing mayor Libby Schaaf, who served the maximum eight years allowed in Oakland, the candidates with the greatest name recognition are relatively new to Oakland politics or haven’t held elected office in years. And in certain corners of the internet, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Howard Terminal is all Oakland’s next mayor will think about over the next four years.
oaklandside.org
The road ahead: A conversation with Fred Kelley, Oakland’s new transportation director
Over the last six years, Oakland’s Department of Transportation has sought to improve street conditions by building its way out of decades of poor infrastructure planning and deferred maintenance. With hundreds of millions at its disposal thanks to 2014’s Measure KK, dozens of streets were repaved and many are now in the process of being redesigned with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County Sheriff defends hiring 'not suited' deputies; POST contests his account
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern is defending his hiring of 47 deputies who received "not suited" results on their psychological exams saying he got bad information giving him the OK to do so – despite the state agency that administers those exams countering they've never allowed this practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted
Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
KTVU FOX 2
Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Deadly shooting in West Oakland marks city's 100th homicide of 2022
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in the Cypress Village neighborhood that marked the grim milestone of the city's 100th homicide this year, according to authorities.The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. Police are requesting for the public to avoid the area. Police later confirmed that the shooting victim died at the scene, marking the 100th homicide of the year in Oakland. The city has been struggling with a spike in gun violence over recent weeks.Oakland police are investigating multiple shootings over the past week, including a mass shooting at an East Oakland school campus on Wednesday that injured six victims and two fatal incidents over the weekend. One of those shootings at a high school birthday party left two teenage brothers who are both students at Berkeley High dead and injured two other teens.
One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man who is city's 100th homicide victim of 2022 is remembered a father, grandfather, generous neighbor
Family members say Oakland's 100th homicide victim is Louis Truehill, who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Oakland, just one block from his home in West Oakland. Relatives said he had been struggling to overcome a cancer diagnosis and had just celebrated his 60th birthday last month.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
arizonasuntimes.com
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
SFPD offering $200K in murder investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte. The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte […]
SF mayor's brother appears in court to get 44-year prison sentence reduced
The district attorney's office said in court on Monday they will oppose Brown getting out of prison.
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
berkeleyside.org
Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building
Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
Man faces hate crime charges for robberies targeting Asian women in South Bay
SAN JOSE – A Peninsula man has been arrested and is facing hate crime and robbery charges after he allegedly attacked more than a dozen women of South Asian descent and stole their necklaces, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the suspect victimized at least 14 women during a two month crime spree that began in June."I say to our South Asian community that anyone who targets and attacks you will be arrested and treated with the utmost severity under our law," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement on Monday. "Santa Clara County's precious...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Comments / 10