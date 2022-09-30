OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in the Cypress Village neighborhood that marked the grim milestone of the city's 100th homicide this year, according to authorities.The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. Police are requesting for the public to avoid the area. Police later confirmed that the shooting victim died at the scene, marking the 100th homicide of the year in Oakland. The city has been struggling with a spike in gun violence over recent weeks.Oakland police are investigating multiple shootings over the past week, including a mass shooting at an East Oakland school campus on Wednesday that injured six victims and two fatal incidents over the weekend. One of those shootings at a high school birthday party left two teenage brothers who are both students at Berkeley High dead and injured two other teens.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO