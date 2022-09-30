Read full article on original website
Raise a glass for bird conservation, sustainable farming
NNY Audubon Society Sponsors Two Farm Grant Events in October. Northern New York Audubon (NNYA) is hosting two events, on the 7th and 9th of October, to benefit their new Farm Grant Program. The Farm Grant program, which aims to connect bird conservation and farming in a mutually beneficial way, will distribute grants to local farms to fund the development of bird-friendly habitats and agricultural practices. The program launched in July at a Trivia event at Hex and Hop Brewery in Bloomingdale, which raised over $1,100. NNYA is hosting two more events in October to wrap up their 2021 outreach and fundraising campaign.
Long Lake Opens Next Phase of Mountain Biking/Hiking Trails
The Town of Long Lake has opened phase two of the Mt. Sabattis Mountain Bike/Shared-Use Trail system, adding another two plus kilometers of trails to the existing two kilometers of trails. The two new trails include an intermediate climbing trail from the base parking lot up from the Mt. Sabattis Recreation Area Tennis Courts and Geiger Arena leading up to the Pavilion parking lot. The second expert trail leads off from the established Black and Blue intermediate trail and crisscrosses the fields and woods before reaching the Mt. Sabattis Overlook and scenic view of Long Lake.
Homeward Bound Adirondacks Awarded $750,000 VA Suicide Prevention Grant
On September 19, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that Homeward Bound Adirondacks (HBA) will be receiving $750,000 to support suicide prevention services for local Veterans and their families. The funding is being provided through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program authorized through the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act.
North Country Nicotine Consultants provides resources to help smokers quit
SARANAC LAKE — A region-wide collaboration is providing resources and consultation services to health care providers to increase delivery of comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for nicotine addiction. North Country Nicotine Consultants (NCNC) is a service administered by The Heart Network and Glens Falls Hospital with support from the state’s Health...
