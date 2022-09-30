NNY Audubon Society Sponsors Two Farm Grant Events in October. Northern New York Audubon (NNYA) is hosting two events, on the 7th and 9th of October, to benefit their new Farm Grant Program. The Farm Grant program, which aims to connect bird conservation and farming in a mutually beneficial way, will distribute grants to local farms to fund the development of bird-friendly habitats and agricultural practices. The program launched in July at a Trivia event at Hex and Hop Brewery in Bloomingdale, which raised over $1,100. NNYA is hosting two more events in October to wrap up their 2021 outreach and fundraising campaign.

BLOOMINGDALE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO