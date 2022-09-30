Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
Lake Charles American Press
Walk aims to end bullying in and out of schools
Southwest Louisiana walked the talk on Saturday during the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Anti-Bullying Walk at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater, shining a light on the impacts of bullying and how to stop it. “My 8-year-old sees a lot of bullying because some kids are really aggressive...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Senior Citizens Bingo
Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight and ABF Community Development hosted a pre-Halloween senior citizens bingo on Monday at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s exhibition hall. (Rick Hickman / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
SW La. to get $46M for coastal hurricane protection
Southwest Louisiana will receive an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act co-authored by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. The funding will elevate about 200 structures in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermillion parishes to the 100-year flood plain. Cassidy, who initially received criticism from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles American Press
Area’s feverish home-buying competition has slowed, according to local realtor
The cost of living is on the rise. The real estate market is shifting. After the pandemic and hurricanes, many described the Lake Charles housing situation as a crisis, a boon for sellers. Amanda Cox, REL, SRES, CRS, RENE, ABR, Latter & Blum, put the current state of the Southwest Louisiana real estate industry in perspective for those looking to get the best price.
Lake Charles American Press
Harper Nichole Nunez
Harper Nichole Nunez, age 8 months, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Harper was born Jan. 4, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., to mother Nikki Nunez. She was loved by anyone and everyone who ever met her. She stole hearts wherever she went. She was a strong willed little girl who fought hard despite her many obstacles. She had a large support system in family, friends, and the tender care of New Orleans’ Children’s hospital staff.
Lake Charles American Press
Cora Nadine Granger Drost
Cora Nadine Granger Drost severed the bonds of earth on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home in Sulphur, La. She was born Sept. 29, 1932, (The year James Chadwick discovered the neutron) in Carlyss, La., to Vernon Michael Granger Sr. and Minnie Ruth Ravia Granger and was a descendant of Cyprien Duhon, Jacob Ryan, and Pierre Vincent. Except for her time in college and a year in Olympia, Wash., where her husband Behrend Evans Drost, also of Sulphur, was serving time in the U.S. Army, she lived in Sulphur all of her life.
Lake Charles American Press
Ada O’Quain: Being able to give back has never felt like work
Ada O’Quain, 31, considers volunteerism “heart work.”. “It’s the stuff that feeds your soul and keeps you going,” she said. “Being able to give back to the community that means so much to me has never felt like work.”. “It has always been a joy.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Lake Charles American Press
Frank Earl Foreman
IOWA – Frank Earl Foreman, born Jan. 12, 1920, son of the late Asa Joseph Foreman Sr., and Frances Broussard Foreman, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 102. Frank attended school in Lake Arthur and graduated from Iowa High School in 1937. Frank graduated from McNeese in 1948 and continued his education at SLI (University of Louisiana) where he received his Bachelor of Agriculture degree in 1950.
Lake Charles American Press
Dwight “Pete” Eugene Landry
Dwight Eugene “Pete” Landry, 73, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. Pete enjoyed collecting antiques and Coca-Cola memorabilia and spending time with his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church. He was the owner and operator of Pete’s Hair Manor for 50 years.
Lake Charles American Press
Erika Caroline Walker Evans
On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, another angelic voice was added to the Heavenly Choir. Taken from this Earth way too soon, Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, niece and friend to many. Erika was a radiant, up-and-coming singer/songwriter with a heavenly voice and a beautiful soul.
Lake Charles American Press
Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles wants this year’s Coats for Kids Drive to be the best ever
It’s time to clean out your closets because the season of giving is about to begin for the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles with their 34th annual Coats for Kids drive in just two weeks. Last year, the team collected more than 2,500 coats and raised $17,000 that was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles American Press
Lois Holland Nevils
Theda Lois Holland Nevils, 96, of Lake Charles passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Mrs. Nevils was a native and lifelong resident of Lake Charles born Oct. 14, 1925. She was an only child, born to Jasper and Estelle LeDoux Holland, heir to John Jacob Ryan, founding father of Lake Charles. She was a 1943 graduate of LaGrange Senior High School, graduate of Vincent Business College and a successful businesswoman. She married her first love in 1944 and worked alongside him for 30 years as Co-Owner and Operator of Ed’s Radio and Repair. Together they grew the business establishing the first store from Houston to New Orleans to sell and repair televisions. Upon retirement they had grown to employee a staff of 20 or more as Ed’s Radio, TV and Appliance Center, a well-known, well-respected business of 3426 Ryan Street. Following retirement, they opened Ed’s Hardware, and she took on accounting for other businesses in the area, along with proofing tax filings from other accountants. She was equally successful with her second career as a Landowner, Property Manager, and Bookkeeper, which remains operational today. During her younger years, she enjoyed travelling by motorhome with her husband and granddaughter. Her passion was dancing! She danced countless nights away with her husband at Le Bon Temps and Tempo Dance Clubs and met her second husband who shared her love for dancing at the Singles Club of Lake Charles. She served as Treasure for the club and was an active part of its success. A lady of faith, Mrs. Nevils was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Lake Charles American Press
New trial date set in dispute involving Capital One Tower
A new date has been scheduled for the jury trial involving California-based Hertz Investment Group and its insurance company Zurich American after Zurich requested and was granted a continuance. Hertz is the owner of the building often referred to as the Capital One Tower, even though that bank closed its...
Lake Charles American Press
10/4: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Calli Leigh Guillory, 25, 8063 Holland Road, Bell City — simple arson. Bond: $10,000. Michael Craig Singleton Jr., 39, Humble, Texas — possession of 400 grams or more of cocaine; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
Lake Charles American Press
Mitchell convicted in murder of Baton Rouge man whose body was found on DeQuincy road
A Lake Charles man was convicted Monday in the 2019 death of a Baton Rouge man whose burned body was found at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy. Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Charles American Press
Alex “Black” Seay
Alex “Black” Seay, 97, of Hackberry, La., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in a local hospital. Black was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Choupique, La., to Louis and Lillian Seay. Black enjoyed being around friends and family all of his...
Lake Charles American Press
Stout comeback, QB leads Broncos past Tors
SULPHUR — Sam Houston’s first offensive drive put it in an early hole, but the Broncos didn’t concede and spoiled Sulphur’s homecoming Friday night 31-27 at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium. “It is something that we talk about all the time — it is not living in...
Lake Charles American Press
Three injured in Sunday shooting
Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
Comments / 0