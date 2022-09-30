Theda Lois Holland Nevils, 96, of Lake Charles passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Mrs. Nevils was a native and lifelong resident of Lake Charles born Oct. 14, 1925. She was an only child, born to Jasper and Estelle LeDoux Holland, heir to John Jacob Ryan, founding father of Lake Charles. She was a 1943 graduate of LaGrange Senior High School, graduate of Vincent Business College and a successful businesswoman. She married her first love in 1944 and worked alongside him for 30 years as Co-Owner and Operator of Ed’s Radio and Repair. Together they grew the business establishing the first store from Houston to New Orleans to sell and repair televisions. Upon retirement they had grown to employee a staff of 20 or more as Ed’s Radio, TV and Appliance Center, a well-known, well-respected business of 3426 Ryan Street. Following retirement, they opened Ed’s Hardware, and she took on accounting for other businesses in the area, along with proofing tax filings from other accountants. She was equally successful with her second career as a Landowner, Property Manager, and Bookkeeper, which remains operational today. During her younger years, she enjoyed travelling by motorhome with her husband and granddaughter. Her passion was dancing! She danced countless nights away with her husband at Le Bon Temps and Tempo Dance Clubs and met her second husband who shared her love for dancing at the Singles Club of Lake Charles. She served as Treasure for the club and was an active part of its success. A lady of faith, Mrs. Nevils was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.

